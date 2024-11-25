Karan Arjun Box Office Collections First Weekend: Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's reincarnation actioner zoom past Rs 1 crore

Karan Arjun, directed by Rakesh Roshan, is trending with a good hold at the box office in its re-release. Starring two megastars of Indian cinema Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan along with Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, Rakhi, and Amrish Puri, the cult-classic action drama has aged well with the masses.

Karan Arjun zoom past Rs 1 crore mark in the first weekend

The reincarnation action drama opened with a decent Rs 25 lakh at the box office. Further, it registered a tremendous growth of 60% and collected Rs 40 lakh on Day 2. The movie witnessed a minimal spike on Day 3 (Sunday) and smashed another Rs 43 lakh, taking its total box office collection to over Rs 1 crore mark.

By the end of its opening weekend, Karan Arjun's total cume stood at Rs 1.08 crore net at the Indian box office.

Karan Arjun emerges as the 3rd biggest re-release opener

The 1995 blockbuster action movie succeeded in finding an audience 30 years later, in 2024, too. However, a better opening was expected from a movie of such brand value and legacy. Whatever it collected, it made a record. While smashing Rs 25 lakh on its opening day, Karan Arjun emerged as the third biggest opener among all the re-releases of this year in Bollywood.

For the unversed, Sohum Shah's mytho-horror Tumbbad and Imtiaz Ali's Laila Majnu are in the top 2 spots, respectively.

However, it must be noted that the screen count of all the re-releases was variable. Karan Arjun is reportedly the widest re-release of 2024, with 1114 theatres in India and 250 cinemas overseas.

It will be interesting to see how it fares in the coming days. Karan Arjun still has 10 more days in the bank to stick to the cinemas and put up a decent total. Its hold on the weekdays will determine whether or not the Rakesh Roshan movie will emerge as a successful re-release.

Day-Wise India Net Collections Of Karan Arjun Re-Release

Day Net India Collections Day 1 Rs 25 lakh Day 2 Rs 40 lakh Day 3 Rs 43 lakh Total Rs 1.08 net in 3 days in India

Watch Karan Arjun Trailer:

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

