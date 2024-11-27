Kal Ho Naa Ho Re-release Second Wednesday Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta’s film continues with steady run

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, Kal Ho Naa Ho enjoys a cult following among cinephiles. The 2003 film, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, was re-released in cinemas on November 15 after a gap of 21 years. Also starring Saif Ali Khan, the romantic comedy-drama has performed decently at the ticket windows so far. However, it witnessed a dip in its collection on the second Wednesday.

Kal Ho Naa Ho Re-Release Fetches Rs 25 Lakh On Day 13; Falls Flat Like Day 12

Backed by late filmmaker Yash Johar, Kal Ho Naa Ho collected Rs 2.02 crore in the first week of its re-release. It scored well at the second weekend too. On Day 13, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer experienced low earnings as it minted Rs 25 lakh net in India. The collection was similar to the 12th day of its re-release.

The cume collection of Kal Ho Naa Ho now stands at Rs 3.95 crore net in India at the box office.

India's Net Collection Of Kal Ho Naa Ho Re-Release In 13 Days Is Listed Below

Day Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 2.02 crore Day 8 Rs 17 lakh Day 9 Rs 45 lakh Day 10 Rs 51.50 lakh Day 11 Rs 30 lakh Day 12 Rs 25 lakh Day 13 Rs 25 lakh Total Rs 3.95 crore in 13 days

Kal Ho Naa Ho's Earnings and Reception In 2003

Despite its latest dip in earnings, the re-release of Kal Ho Naa Ho has managed to pull the crowd to theaters and proved that Shah Rukh Khan's superstardom is here to stay. Nikkhil Advani's helmer collected Rs 38.5 crore in India as its lifetime collection when it hit the screens on November 28, 2003.

Penned by Karan Johar, it emerged as a hit at the box office back then. Ahead of its 21st anniversary, the romantic comedy-drama is all set to become a successful re-release.

Watch The Official Trailer of Kal Ho Naa Ho

All About Kal Ho Naa Ho

Kal Ho Naa Ho explores the story of Naina Catherine Kapur, played by Preity Zinta, who lives with her family in New York. Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of Naina's neighbor Aman Mathur, who is head-over-heels in love with her. However, Aman initially avoids confessing his feelings to her as he is diagnosed with cancer. Saif Ali Khan is cast as Naina's BFF, Rohit Patel, who studies with her in an MBA class. Rohit also falls in love with Naina.

Kal Ho Naa Ho In Theatres

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

