Crazxy Day 12 Box Office Trends: Sohum Shah's edge-of-the-seat thriller continues its SLOW-MOVING pace on second Tuesday

Crazxy hit the screens on February 28, 2025 along with its rival release, Superboys of Malegaon. It marks Sohum Shah's theatrical comeback after eight years. The film is running in its second week at the box office. The thriller, helmed by Girish Kohli, has witnessed a drop in its collection today.

Crazxy Continues Its Sluggish Run On Second Tuesday

Despite being aided by movie offers, Crazxy has been performing modestly at the box office. Produced by Sohum Shah Films, the intense thriller requires magic to boost its performance or else the film will leave the theaters soon. Going by the trends, on Day 12, Sohum Shah-starrer is expected to witness a drop of 7 to 10 percent in its collection from what it earned on Day 11, i.e. Rs 40 lakh.

Advertisement

Crazxy, which opened at Rs 1 crore on Friday, has earned a total business of Rs 8.75 crore in the last 11 days. It should fetch Rs 15 crore net in India while reaching the finish line.

Will Crazxy Benefit From Holi Weekend?

Crazxy has been managing to sustain at the box office with the makers coming up with new strategies to attract more audiences. Apart from BOGO offers, Sohum Shah's team tweaked the climax of the film after a week of its theatrical run in order to gain better footfalls. While none of these strategies are seemed to work, all eyes are on the upcoming Holi weekend.

Advertisement

This is to note that Chhaava has been a top performer since its release. Moreover, Namastey London is being re-released in theaters during this auspicious time. It is yet to be seen if Girish Kohli's directorial debut improves its performance at the box office during the festive holiday.

Crazxy In Cinemas

Crazxy is playing in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.