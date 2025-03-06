Box Office: Ahead of Namastey London's re-release, revisiting Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's cult movie; can it emerge as clean hit this time?
Namastey London is all set to be re-released on March 14, 2025 on the occasion of Holi. Starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, the romantic comedy was a semi-hit at the box office.
"Ishq de mere mitra pehchaan ki, mit javay jadoon zid apnan di...asli pyar ka matlab haasil karna nahi hota! Namastey London is still cherished till date. The 'British brat' and 'funjabi boy' are coming back on the big screens. Yes, the 2007 film, headlined by Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, is making its theatrical return after 18 years. Ahead of its re-release, let's revisit the box office performance of Namastey London.
Revisiting Namastey London's Box Office Performance
Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Namastey London was released on March 23, 2007. Akshay Kumar played the role of Arjun Singh, a young man from Punjab and Katrina Kaif was cast as Jasmeet Malhotra aka Jazz, who is born and brought up in London. The 2007 romantic comedy opened with Rs 2.75 crore during its original run.
Also starring Rishi Kapoor and Upen Patel, Namastey London netted Rs 37.25 crore as its lifetime business in India. The rom-com collected Rs 71.5 crore at the worldwide box office. It turned out to be a sem-hit.
Namastey London also had its sequel, Namastey England. Starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, the 2018 film was a disaster at the box office.
Can Namastey London Become A Hit This Time?
Namastey London will be re-released on March 14, 2025, coinciding with Holi. The film has gained a cult status over the years. It is celebrated for its iconic dialogues, melodious soundtrack, and cross-culture love storyline.
Moreover, cinephiles loved the chemistry of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif as on-screen couple. The major highlight of the film was Akshay delivering a powerful speech about India as a nation.
Going by the nostalgia factor and its cult following, Namastey London has the potential to change its fate from semi-hit to hit. Also, the festival of Holi can benefit the film to boost its performance this time.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
