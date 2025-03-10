Crazxy vs Superboys of Malegaon Day 11 India Box Office: Who is winning the race between Sohum Shah and Adarsh Gourav's movies?
We are comparing the box office performances of Crazxy and Superboys of Malegaon in the last 11 days. Let's check out which movie is winning the race.
Crazxy and Superboys of Malegaon have garnered critical acclaim for their respective narratives. However, their positive receptions haven't been able to translate at the box office. Both released on February 28, Sohum Shah and Reema Kagti's respective productions are facing major competition with Chhaava. Let's look at how Crazxy and Superboys of Malegaon have performed in their theatrical runs so far.
Crazxy And Superboys Of Malegaon: Box Office Performances Till 11th Day
Helmed by Girish Kohli, Crazxy which revolves around kidnapping collected Rs 5.7 crore in the first week. Sohum Shah's movie earned Rs 2 crore in the second weekend. A day later, the intense thriller witnessed a decline in its business while being aided by BOGO offers. Backed under the banner of Sohum Shah Films, it stood at Rs 40 lakh on Day 11, bringing its cume earnings to Rs 8.75 crore.
Superboys of Malegaon, which is based on Nasir Shaikh's life, an amateur filmmaker from Malegaon, managed to collect mere Rs 3 crore in the first week. Adarsh Gourav and Shashank Arora-starrer fetched Rs 70 lakh in the second weekend. On Day 11, Farhan Akhtar's co-produced critically-acclaimed movie earned Rs 10 lakh. Reema Kagti's helmer now stands at Rs 3.8 crore.
Going by their box office performances, Crazxy is winning the race and Superboys of Malegaon is lagging behind. Meanwhile, both are struggling to sustain amid Chhaava's historic run in the Hindi markets.
Day-Wise Net India Collections Of Crazxy And Superboys Of Malegaon Are As Follows:
|Days
|Crazxy
|Superboys of Malegaon
|Day 1
|Rs 1 crore
|Rs 50 lakh
|Day 2
|Rs 1.35 crore
|Rs 70 lakh
|Day 3
|Rs 1.50 crore
|Rs 75 lakh
|Day 4
|Rs 50 lakh
|Rs 30 lakh
|Day 5
|Rs 45 lakh
|Rs 25 lakh
|Day 6
|Rs 45 lakh
|Rs 25 lakh
|Day 7
|Rs 45 lakh
|Rs 25 lakh
|Day 8
|Rs 45 lakh
|Rs 25 lakh
|Day 9
|Rs 65 lakh
|Rs 30 lakh
|Day 10
|Rs 90 lakh
|Rs 15 lakh
|Day 11
|Rs 40 lakh
|Rs 10 lakh
|Total
|Rs 8.75 crore
|Rs 3.8 crore
Crazxy And Superboys Of Malegaon In Cinemas
Crazxy and Superboys Of Malegaon are running in theaters near you. Have you booked tickets for these movies yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
