Crazxy vs Superboys of Malegaon Day 11 India Box Office: Who is winning the race between Sohum Shah and Adarsh Gourav's movies?

Crazxy and Superboys of Malegaon have garnered critical acclaim for their respective narratives. However, their positive receptions haven't been able to translate at the box office. Both released on February 28, Sohum Shah and Reema Kagti's respective productions are facing major competition with Chhaava. Let's look at how Crazxy and Superboys of Malegaon have performed in their theatrical runs so far.

Crazxy And Superboys Of Malegaon: Box Office Performances Till 11th Day

Helmed by Girish Kohli, Crazxy which revolves around kidnapping collected Rs 5.7 crore in the first week. Sohum Shah's movie earned Rs 2 crore in the second weekend. A day later, the intense thriller witnessed a decline in its business while being aided by BOGO offers. Backed under the banner of Sohum Shah Films, it stood at Rs 40 lakh on Day 11, bringing its cume earnings to Rs 8.75 crore.

Superboys of Malegaon, which is based on Nasir Shaikh's life, an amateur filmmaker from Malegaon, managed to collect mere Rs 3 crore in the first week. Adarsh Gourav and Shashank Arora-starrer fetched Rs 70 lakh in the second weekend. On Day 11, Farhan Akhtar's co-produced critically-acclaimed movie earned Rs 10 lakh. Reema Kagti's helmer now stands at Rs 3.8 crore.

Going by their box office performances, Crazxy is winning the race and Superboys of Malegaon is lagging behind. Meanwhile, both are struggling to sustain amid Chhaava's historic run in the Hindi markets.

Day-Wise Net India Collections Of Crazxy And Superboys Of Malegaon Are As Follows:

Days Crazxy Superboys of Malegaon Day 1 Rs 1 crore Rs 50 lakh Day 2 Rs 1.35 crore Rs 70 lakh Day 3 Rs 1.50 crore Rs 75 lakh Day 4 Rs 50 lakh Rs 30 lakh Day 5 Rs 45 lakh Rs 25 lakh Day 6 Rs 45 lakh Rs 25 lakh Day 7 Rs 45 lakh Rs 25 lakh Day 8 Rs 45 lakh Rs 25 lakh Day 9 Rs 65 lakh Rs 30 lakh Day 10 Rs 90 lakh Rs 15 lakh Day 11 Rs 40 lakh Rs 10 lakh Total Rs 8.75 crore Rs 3.8 crore

Crazxy And Superboys Of Malegaon In Cinemas

Crazxy and Superboys Of Malegaon are running in theaters near you.