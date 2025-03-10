Crazxy Day 11 Box Office Trends: Sohum Shah's film about kidnapping acts SLOWLY after India wins Champions Trophy

Helmed by Girish Kohli, Crazxy has been running in theaters for more than a week. Led by Sohum Shah, the intense thriller was released on February 28. The film has been struggling to maintain a decent run at the box office. A day after India won in final, Crazxy has failed to rise in its business.

Crazxy Brings No Luck After India Wins Champions Trophy

Backed by Sohum Shah Films, Crazxy has been performing below expectations at the box office since its release despite positive word-of-mouth. The intense thriller was strongly affected by India vs New Zealand's final match of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy held yesterday. Most people preferred to watch India's winning performance last night over the intense thriller, bringing the earnings of the movie from Rs 1.2 crore on Saturday to Rs 90 lakh on Sunday.

A day after the final tournament (Day 11), Sohum Shah-starrer acted slowly as it couldn't receive much footfalls due to the weekday. In the last 10 days, Girish Kohli's helmer collected a total business of Rs 8.35 crore.

Can Crazxy Earn Rs 15 Crore In Final Run?

Crazxy should earn at least Rs 15 crore to be able act as a decent performer at the box office. However, going by its low performance, it will be hard for the film to sustain in the near future. Sohum Shah's film is aided by BUY-ONE-GET-ONE movie offers and changed climax to attract more audience. These strategies aren't working for the intense thriller about kidnapping.

Crazxy is running parallel to blockbuster film, Chhaava at the box office. It is also locking horns with its rival release, Superboys of Malegaon.

Crazxy In Cinemas

