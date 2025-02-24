Chhaava Day 11 Box Office Trends: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's historical actioner heads towards Rs 500 crore plus finish

Chhaava is among the latest releases at the box office in Bollywood. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, the historical actioner is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the latest release recently crossed Rs 300 crore at the box office. It is continuing its blockbuster run.

Chhaava Maintains Phenomenal Hold On Day 11; Targets Rs 500 Crore Finish

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, Chhaava has maintained a phenomenal hold since its release. In just 10 days, the historical actioner entered Rs 300 crore club at the box office. A day after witnessing a decline due to India vs Pakistan match, on Day 11, it is expected to earn Rs 15 crore net in India.

It is now heading towards the Rs 350 crore mark which will be achieved by the end of its second week. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer is all set to finish at Rs 500 crore plus theatrical run.

Chhaava Is Vicky Kaushal's Highest Grosser Of His Career

Chhaava, which earned Rs 309 crore in 10 days, recently emerged as the highest grossing film of Vicky Kaushal. Laxman Utekar's helmer surpassed the lifetime net business of Uri: The Surgical Strike. Based on India's retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack by Pakistan, the 2019 film netted Rs 244 crore net in India back then.

Vicky now boasts of two blockbusters as a lead in his career, Uri and Chhaava.

Chhaava also features Akshaye Khanna, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, and Diana Penty. It is locking horns with Mere Husband Ki Biwi and the re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam.

Chhaava In Cinemas

Chhaava is running in theaters near you.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.