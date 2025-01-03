Daaku Maharaaj North America Premiere Advance Booking: Balayya's movie crosses USD 110K pre-sales with 9 days to go

Daaku Maharaaj, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role along with Bobby Deol and Urvashi Rautela, is all set to hit the big screens very soon. The advance booking of Daaku Maharaaj has been opened now, and the reports have been decent so far.

Daaku Maharaaj records USD 110K pre-sales for premiere day; needs to pick up

As of January 3rd, the mass action drama has sold around 4,000 tickets in North America in around 125 locations. The movie has registered a decent pre-sales of USD 110K for the opening day in the US. Currently, the advances are open to under 350 shows. However, more shows will be added as we move closer to the release.

The Telugu mass actioner still has 9 days left in stock. It needs to pick up in the pre-sales in order to record a solid advance booking.

Daaku Maharaaj advance booking is yet to open in India; to face clash with Game Changer

Other than the international markets, the advance booking of Daaku Maharaaj is yet to open in India. Taking the craze of Nandamuri Balakrishna in Telugu states, the movie should aim for a staggering start. However, it will have to get a green signal from the audience for a successful theatrical run.

Co-produced by Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments, the movie is currently facing trolling for its weird choreography in a dance number, Dabidi Dibidi. However, the film has a decent buzz among the audience. However, it will not be easy for Daaku Maharaaj to sail through as the movie will face a major clash with Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer.

It will be interesting to see how the Balayya starrer performs against Shankar-directed political action drama. Both movies have decent reports so far; however, given Ram Charan's exposure in other markets, Game Changer has the upper hand.

