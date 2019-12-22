Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Salman Khan starrer is almost near Rs 50 crore mark

Dabangg 3 Movie Box Office Collections Day 2: The Salman Khan, Saiee Manjrekar, Sudeep Kichha and Sonakshi Sinha starrer which was off to a good start has witnessed a minor dip in the earnings on day 2.

Dabangg 3 box office report of day 2 is out. The , Saiee Manjrekar, Sudeep Kichha and starrer which was off to a good start has witnessed a minor dip in the earnings on day 2. The movie collected Rs 22 crore nett on its second day, as per Box Office India. For the unversed, the 1st day collection of Dabang 3 was Rs 22 crore and 50 lakhs. Speaking of the total collection of Dabangg 3 till now, the same is Rs 44.50 crore net and is almost near to the Rs 50 crore. As per BOI, the regional versions of the film are not doing well. For the unversed, the movie has been dubbed in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu and got released across 3,000 screens.

The total of the two-day collection is less considering the same is a Salman Khan movie and the Dabanng franchise is quite popular. The movie may be losing out on the revenue due to the protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act that are happening across major cities of India. Also, poor reviews by critics have affected the earnings to some extent. So, if the law and order situation and word of mouth get better then there are chances of good growth. As per several film trade analysts, the Dabangg 3's Sunday collection could be better and will see good growth. The movie could touch around Rs 70 crore mark.

Speaking of the movie, aside from the abovementioned actors, the movie also stars Arbaaz Khan, Amole Gupte, Pankaj Tripathi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Milind Gunaji and among others. The movie is directed by Prabhu Dheva.

Dabangg 3 movie box office collection report so far are as follows:

Friday - 22,50,00,000 apprx

Saturday - 22,00,00,000 apprx

Total - 44,50,00,000 apprx

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan starrer garners THIS amount in the wake of CAA Protests

ALSO READ: Box Office Collection: Top Bollywood movies with highest opening day in 2019

Credits :BOI

Read More