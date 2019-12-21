Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan starrer garners THIS amount in the wake of CAA Protests

Dabangg 3 Movie Box Office Collection: Dabangg 3 starring Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kichcha Sudeep and Saiee Manjrekar released a day back. Here’s how much it minted at the box office in the wake of the Citizenship Amendment Act protests in the country.

Like every Friday, this Friday too Bollywood brought forth entertainment in the form of film releases. A highly awaited film was , and Saiee Manjrekar starrer Dabangg 3. The film released on Friday and fans of Salman were excited about it. However, the film has been released at a time of CAA Protests that are happening in major states in the country. Citizens of the nation are protesting Citizenship Amendment Act and owing to this, Salman’s third stint as Chulbul opened a little below expectations.

As per the early estimates that came in, Dabangg 3’s box office collection was hit by the unrest in the country. As per Box Office India, Salman aka Chulbul’s third innings earned an estimated Rs 22-24 Crore nett at the ticket windows. The business of Salman, Sonakshi and Saiee starrer took a hit of about 15-20 per cent owing to the CAA protests in the country. The business was affected at an estimated Rs 6-8 Crore as theatres in some states, where law and order situation is affected, were shut down early.

However, as the weekend comes in, the reviews of those who have seen the film and the word of mouth will go out and Dabangg 3 might pick up. Salman, Sonakshi and Saiee have done everything to promote the films. Even South star Kichcha Sudeep joined the promotional tours in cities like Chennai and Bangalore. Directed by Prabhudheva, the film is a second reunion of the director with Salman after Wanted. Produced by Khan brothers and Nikhil Dwivedi, Dabangg 3 business is expected to rise over the weekend as it has been released in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates about box office.

