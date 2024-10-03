The Kortala Siva-directed Devara starring NTR Jr, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan has benefitted by the Gandhi Jayanti holiday on the 6th Day, as the film has collected in the range of Rs 6.25 to Rs 6.75 crore on Wednesday. With this, the total collections of this action entertainer stands at Rs 40.75 crore. Devara is now looking at first week collection around the Rs 44 crore mark, and is set to hit the half-century in second weekend.

The 6-day business is decent, and just about routine trend from hereon will seal the success tag for Devara in North India. The film has performed better than excepted and this is primarily due to the non-national chains and single screens, as they have contributed around 60 percent to the total business till date. The rising popularity of NTR Jr among the masses, aided with the commercial packaging of Devara has played a major role in boosting the business of the film.

The lifetime of Devara is expected to be around the Rs 60 crore mark, with the scope to go even higher, though a lot would depend on how the film holds in its third week after the release of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Jigra. Devara is just a teaser of the rising popularity of NTR Jr in North India as Man of Masses is set to winover the masses in Hindi belts too with War 2 and the Prashanth Neel directed Dragon in the coming two years.

Advertisement

The performance of Devara is fair, and that too despite a typical South type of content, though in the commercial format. Here’s a look at day wise box office of Devara

Friday: Rs 7.50 crore

Saturday: Rs 8.75 crore

Sunday: Rs 10.25 crore

Monday: Rs 3.75 crore

Tuesday: Rs 4.00 crore

Wednesday: Rs 6.50 crore (Estimate)

Total: Rs 40.75 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates

ALSO READ: Devara All India Opening Weekend Box Office: NTR Jr mania grips the nation; Collects Rs 172 crore in 3 days