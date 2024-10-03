Devara Part 1 India Box Office Collections Day 6: Jr NTR's action-drama JUMPS on Gandhi Jayanti holiday; Crosses Rs 225 crore mark

Starring Jr NTR in dual roles along with Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Devara Part 1 has seen a major spike in collections on Day 6, thanks to the National Holiday on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The total cume of Devara Part 1 currently stands at Rs 228 crore gross at the Indian Box Office.

Devara Part 1 Jumps 50% On Gandhi Jayanti, Earns Rs 24 Crore In India

The Koratala Siva-directed action-drama Devara Part 1 saw a significant jump of about 50% on its 6th day of release. The movie grossed around Rs 24 crore at the Indian box office, which is so far decent but not an overwhelming figure considering Gandhi Jayanti a big Holiday nationwide.

The total box office collection of Devara Part 1 has passed the Rs 225 crore mark and currently stands at Rs 228 crore gross in India. Of which, a major chunk came from the opening day alone i.e. Rs 87 crore gross. The movie had a pretty good first weekend that ended at Rs 173 crore. The makers recorded a share of Rs 128 crore till the end of its Day 6.

The Jr NTR starrer action entertainer is targeting a Rs 235 crore gross in India and a Rs 300 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its first week.

Advertisement

Territory-wise performance of Devara Part 1

Devara Part 1 is best performing in its Telugu states, which is pretty obvious. The movie has collected a major chunk from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Besides that, the movie managed to score well in the Hindi belt, where it grossed around Rs 50 crore in 6 days. 60% of Hindi Collections came from non-national chains and single screens, which is a testament to the rising stardom of Jr NTR in the mass belts of North India.

However, the sea-adventure drama couldn't lure the audience much in Tamil and Malayalam states. The Koratala Siva film faced a significant dent from the local releases in these regions. For the record, Lubber Pandhu and Meiyazhagan are doing well in Tamil Nadu, while Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) and Kishkindha Kaandam are leaving no space for the Jr NTR film in Kerala.

Devara Part 1 Expected To Fare Well In 2nd Week

The mass action entertainer should hold well in its second week, courtesy of the festival period—Navarati and Dussehra. Though the movie has received mixed word-of-mouth, it has been able to record decent footfalls, which is driving its ship to a favorable end.

Advertisement

Although it is too soon to predict its lifetime business in India, it should aim to hit Rs 300 crore by the end of its theatrical run. The real test will begin in the third weekend with the arrival of new releases and reduced show count.

Devara should stand neck-to-neck with Thalapathy Vijay's latest venture The GOAT at the worldwide box office, however it will fall short of what The Greatest Of All Time did in overseas locations. Internationally, the movie has collected around Rs 67 crore till now, which is underwhelming for a Jr NTR film. The worldwide gross collection of Devara Part 1 currently stands at Rs 295 crore.

The Day Wise India Box Office Collections Of Devara Part 1 Are As Under

Day India Gross Collections 1 Rs 87 crore 2 Rs 42 crore 3 Rs 44 crore 4 Rs 15 crore 5 Rs 16 crore 6 Rs 24 crore Total Rs 228 crore gross in 6 days

Watch the Devara Part 1 Trailer:

About Devara Part 1

Devara: Part 1 starring Jr NTR in the lead role, tells the story of a man who is both feared and respected across four villages in a coastal region known as Devara. The movie follows his journey as a dacoit and how he eventually turns against crime, becoming an urban legend.

Advertisement

Due to his fearsome reputation, other villagers hesitate to engage in crime, while several adversaries struggle to regain control. Amidst this, his son Vara tries to build a life for himself, standing in stark contrast to his father’s persona and legacy.

The remainder of the film revolves around Devara’s opponents as they attempt to subdue him and diminish his legendary status, while the enigmatic figure hides among them, ready to defend his position.

Devara Part 1 In Theatres

Devara Part 1 plays at a theatre near you, now. Have you watched the movie yet? If yes, what are your thoughts on it?

ALSO READ: Devara Part 1 6 Days Worldwide Box Office Update: Jr NTR fronted sea-adventure gallops its way towards Rs 300 crore