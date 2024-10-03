War 2 EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer is expected to be ‘one of the biggest openings ever’ says film exhibitor Vishek Chauhan; ‘Going to be mayhem'

Yash Raj Films is gearing up for War 2, the sequel to War (2019), which starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff as leads. The upcoming film is bringing back Hrithik Roshan as the lead. It will also feature South Star Jr. NTR in a crucial role. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 also has Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor. Hrithik and Jr NTR's film, War 2, is expected to get ‘one of the biggest openings ever’. A film exhibitor shared that it is 'going to be mayhem'.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, film exhibitor Vishek Chauhan spoke about Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR collaborating for YRF's production venture, War 2.

"One collaboration that I am really looking forward to is War 2 and I think it is going to be mayhem with (Jr. NTR) down south pulling his fan base and Hrithik (Roshan) up north and then the spy universe in itself is a brand. I think we are looking at one of the biggest openings ever," Vishek said.

Talking about Jr NTR, Vishek added, "The way he has opened Devara if he can pull that kind of audience then the spy universe pulls its own audience then...(Hrithik will also bring his own)," he added.

The film exhibitor called such collaborations "healthy" and hoped that South star Thalapathy Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan would work together in a film. The exhibitor stressed that the industry needs such collaborations to "scale things up" at the box office.

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Jr. NTR will be seen in Hrithik Roshan-starrer War 2. The Devara actor will play the role of an Indian agent in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming directorial. A source close to the development earlier told us that Jr. NTR is the newest Indian agent in the YRF Spy Universe. His character is unlike any other in the spy films made so far, the source added.

Producer Aditya Chopra and director Ayan Mukerji are excited to explore a unique dynamic between Hrithik and Jr. NTR through War 2, the source shared further.

Kiara is cast as Hrithik's love interest and Anil will play the head of R&AW (Research and Analysis Wing) in War 2.

