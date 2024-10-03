Devara Part 1 6 Days Worldwide Box Office Update: Jr NTR fronted sea-adventure gallops its way towards Rs 300 crore

Devara Part 1 directed by Koratala Siva and starring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor showed a very good growth of 50 percent in India on the Gandhi Jayanti holiday by collecting Rs 24 crore, making it clear that there is acceptance for the film across the board. The Hindi version grew by 60 percent as it collected Rs 6.50 crore and this is probably the best news for the film, of all the good things that are happening with Devara Part 1. The sea-adventure also held pretty well internationally after discount Tuesday and the Hindi version will soon be taking lead.

Devara Part 1 Makes Most Of Gandhi Jayanti Holiday; Approaches Rs 300 Crore Worldwide

Devara Part 1's India gross total after 6 days stands at Rs 228 crore and another USD 8 million (Rs 67 crore) from the overseas takes the film's global total to Rs 295 crore. After the drop on Monday, it seemed like the film was going to be rejected and would not be able to take advantage of the Gandhi Jayanti holiday. Even a Rs 350 crore final looked like a stretch. But the hold for the Jr NTR starrer has been solid and with the Navratri and Dussehra period ahead, Devara Part 1 will easily do more than Rs 350 crore and most likely even do Rs 400 crore.

Devara Part 1's Acceptance In Hindi Makes Making Part 2 A Definite Possibility

Devara Part 1 will be breaking even in the second weekend itself. The film's acceptance, particularly for its Hindi version, makes making Part 2 a definite possibility. Jr NTR will strengthen his North Indian pull with War 2 and the tentatively titled NTRNeel, and then he can start work on Devara Part 2. All the shortcomings of Part 1 will be analysed and necessary changes will be made to the script of the second part so that there can be lesser complains from those who watch.

Advertisement

Watch the Devara Part 1 Trailer

About Devara Part 1

Devara: Part 1 starring Jr NTR in the lead role, tells the story of a man who is both feared and respected across four villages in a coastal region known as Devara. The movie follows his journey as a dacoit and how he eventually turns against crime, becoming an urban legend.

Due to his fearsome reputation, other villagers hesitate to engage in crime, while several adversaries struggle to regain control. Amidst this, his son Vara tries to build a life for himself, standing in stark contrast to his father’s persona and legacy.

The remainder of the film revolves around Devara’s opponents as they attempt to subdue him and diminish his legendary status, while the enigmatic figure hides among them, ready to defend his position.

Devara Part 1 In Theatres

Devara Part 1 plays at a theatre near you, now. Have you watched the movie yet? If yes, what are your thoughts on it?

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Devara (Hindi) Day 6 Box Office Estimates: NTR Jr starrer sees a good jump on Gandhi Jayanti; Collects Rs 6.50 crore