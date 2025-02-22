Dhanush’s NEEK Sees Decent Growth on Day 2 Despite Tough Competition

South Superstar Dhanush’s third directorial venture, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam is slowly picking up pace at the Tamil Nadu box office. Featuring young actors including Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Mathew Thomas, and Priya Prakash Varrier in the lead roles, NEEK is a film that blends emotional drama with strong character-driven storytelling. Despite the film's reviews being good, it looks like it has to slow down on the collections front.

After a reasonable Opening Day collection of ₹1.25 crore, the film saw an expected growth on Day 2, grossing around ₹2 crore across the state. With a total of ₹2.25 crore in two days, the film is holding its ground despite facing a strong competitor in Pradeep Ranganathan's DRAGON. With each of them delivering notable performances that enhanced the film’s impact, the onus of taking the film more into people literally fell on Dhanush's shoulders. However, there's a mixed talk in terms of that, and that is being reflected in the collections.

Days Net India Collections Day 1 Rs 1.25 crore Day 2 Rs 1.0 crore Total Rs 2.25 Crore

While Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam is not a mass entertainer, it benefits from Dhanush’s loyal fanbase and positive word-of-mouth. The growth in collections on Day 2 indicates that audiences are gradually showing interest in the movie. The weekend will be crucial in determining its long run at the box office.

However, one of the major challenges for Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam at the Box Office is the direct clash with Pradeep Ranganathan's Dragon, a high-octane commercial entertainer which is drawing in large crowds despite its formulaic storyline but for the intense comedy. This stiff competition has limited Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam's screen count and visibility as per trade circles.

With steady word-of-mouth and the weekend ahead, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam still has the potential to carve out its own success. If the weekend proves to be fruitful and the first Monday registers decent collection, then the film could prove to be a winner for Dhanush, not just as an actor but also as a filmmaker once again. Watch this space for more updates.