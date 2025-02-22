Box Office: Vidaamuyarchi's run gets curtailed by Dragon and NEEK; Ajith Kumar fans await Good Bad Ugly

2025 began with Madha Gaja Raja ruling the Tamil Nadu box office amid other rival releases, Vanangaan and Madraskaaran. This was followed by the entry of Vidaamuyarchi in February this year. Starring Ajith Kumar, the action thriller film is all set to end its theatrical run. The performance has been curtailed by the new releases, Dragon and NEEK which arrived on February 21, 2025.

Vidaamuyarchi Gets Impacted By New Releases; Dragon And NEEK Shine

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, Vidaamuyarchi was expected to be among top 5 biggest openers in Tamil Nadu. Ajith Kumar-starrer had a decent start of Rs 25.5 crore at the box office, however, it couldn't maintain the momentum later on. After two weeks of its run, the action thriller faced two new competitions, Dragon and Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK), starting from February 21, 2025.

Vidaamuyarchi has grossed Rs 76 crore at the Kollywood box office and Rs 135 crore in global markets. Meanwhile, Dragon, which stars Pradeep Ranganathan and Anupama Parameswaran, opened at Rs 4.5 crore yesterday. The coming-of-age romantic comedy, helmed by Dhanush, collected R 1.25 crore on the opening day.

Movies Tamil Nadu Collections Vidaamuyarchi Rs 76 crore till third Friday Dragon Rs 4.5 crore till 1st day NEEK Rs 1.25 crore till 1st day

Ajith Kumar Eyes Good Bad Ugly

Ajith Kumar made his theatrical comeback in Vidaamuyarchi after two years. He was previously seen in Thunivu (2023). After the disappointing run of Vidaamuyarchi, Ajith is now gearing up for Good Bad Ugly. Fans are eagerly awaiting for the release of Adhik Ravichandran's upcoming directorial to perform well in cinemas. The action comedy is slated to hit the screens on April 10, 2025.

Vidaamuyarchi In Theaters

