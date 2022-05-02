Doctor Strange presales pacing similar to Spider-man: No Way Home in India; Sold over 5 lakhs tickets

Upcoming Marvel tentpole Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is expected to be a box office smash at the Indian box office as its presales are pacing similar to their other blockbuster Spider-man: No Way Home. Slated to release on May 6th, the sorcerer supreme and Stephen Strange have presold over 5.50 lakh tickets worth Rs. 19 crores approx (Rs. 15.50 crores Nett) for its opening weekend as of 10 a.m., four days before its release. Almost half of the sales are for the opening day with a very strong spread out in the premium formats for Saturday and Sunday.

The film’s sales tally is similar to that of No Way Home three days ahead of its release in December. Though Spider-man numbers are for 24 hours, opening tickets for sale much closer to the release while Strange is on sale for almost a month. Normally films don’t go on sale in India earlier than four or five days before release, Disney set a new precedent by putting Dr Strange tickets on sale last month.

As is the norm for Hollywood tentpoles, IMAX and 4DX are driving the sales, with over Rs. 5 crores in sales for the large-screen format and nearly Rs. 2 crores for the moving seats. 3D remains popular with the Indian audience, making up almost 60 per cent of the total tickets sold. PVR leads the sales among all the chains making up a third of the total ticket sales, while in money’s worth as high 40 per cent with Rs. 8.20 crores. Geographically, South India makes up 40 per cent of total sales while the biggest circuit remains Mumbai followed by Delhi/UP and Mysore.