Spider-Man: No Way Home weaves biggest advance booking since Avengers: Endgame at the Indian Box Office

Spider-man: No Way Home has been breaking the pre-sales record across the world and India was no different. Spider-man weaved the second biggest 24-hours pre-sales launch for a Hollywood movie in India, swinging ahead of the 2018 release Avengers: Infinity War. The third film in the MCU Spider-man series sold an estimated 5 lakhs plus tickets worth ₹15 crore+ in its first day of sales, of these roughly ₹10 crore+ coming for opening day. This is only behind Avengers: Endgame which sold 14 lakhs tickets in its 24 hours launch in April 2019.

The above number includes sales from centres in South India, which started bookings earlier during the weekend, but in all fairness, almost all of the sales come on their first day of sales. The National chains started the bookings on Sunday evening at 20:00. Within minutes of the start, what are deemed good seats i.e. top rows at most premium locations were sold, what remained were the bottom rows. The IMAX locations, as always, are first to get sold out, with over 11K seats sold for the opening day within the first two hours of sales on just 11 locations.

Breaking up the numbers by chains, PVR sold over 20K tickets within the first hour of sales, leading to 50K in 3 hours and eventually closing the day at 1.6 lakhs (₹6.1 crore) tickets in 24 hours. The other two INOX and Cinepolis sold 2.2 lakhs tickets in 24 hours (awaiting exact numbers). Carnival hasn’t opened the sales for the film yet. The next best seller is Asian Cinemas, a regional chain in Telugu states.

The film releasing on Thursday is expected to open above ₹30 crore (₹25 crore Nett) on its opening day and should manage to ₹115 crore plus (₹95 crore Nett) in 4 days extended weekend. That will be comfortably ahead of what the previous film in the franchise, Spider-man: Far From Home, did in its full run at ₹104 crore (₹87 crore Nett). That was the biggest MCU standalone movie so far in India, this film can easily go over it within 4 days.

