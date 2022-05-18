Don day five box office collection; Sivakarthikeyan starrer has another good hold on Tuesday

Sivakarthikeyan led Tamil college comedy-drama, Don continued to impress at the box office as it picked another Rs. 4.50-4.75 crores approx on Tuesday, of which Rs. 3.75 crores approx came from Tamil Nadu. The drop in collections on Tuesday from Monday was less than 20 per cent, which is a very good hold considering the movie already held strongly on Monday. The five-day total gross in India stands at Rs. 44.50 crores, with the movie heading for Rs. 52 crores in the first week. Where the film is going to reach in the full run, largely depends on the second weekend but for now Rs. 85-90 crores full run in India seems very likely, which will be easily be the biggest for Siva.

The box office collections of Don at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 10 crores

Saturday - Rs. 11.50 crores

Sunday - Rs. 13 crores

Monday - Rs. 5.50 crores

Tuesday - Rs. 4.50 crores

Total - Rs. 44.50 crores

The film is performing very well outside Tamil Nadu. The Telugu version of the film, released with the title ‘College Don’ is picking up steam, as it recorded Monday and Tuesday par opening day, grossing Rs. 50 lakhs on each day. The five-day collections in Telugu states are Rs. 3.10 crores, earning Rs. 1.20 crores share. In Karnataka also film crossed Rs. 3 crores mark and is already a profitable venture for the distributor with good holds on weekdays.

The territorial breakdown for the Indian box office collections of Don is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 37.25 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 3.10 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 3.10 crores

Kerala - Rs. 60 lakhs

Rest of India - Rs. 45 lakhs