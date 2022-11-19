Drishyam 2 Day 1 Box Office: Ajay Devgn led thriller sparks a surprise; Opens to a very good Rs 14.5 cr

Ajay Devgn led thriller drama, Drishyam 2, opened very well as it clocked around Rs. 14 - 15 cr nett at the Indian box office on day 1. It has an outside chance to emerge as the second highest opener among Hindi films this year if the numbers come on the higher side of the estimation, to place it only behind Brahmastra. It is a terrific result for a thriller genre film, a genre that holds limited appeal in India. The opening of the film was aided by the brand that the first part of Drishyam created, by a very strong satellite and digital presence. The makers banked on the nostalgia factor of the film and that was used as the base for their marketing campaign too.

The advances of Drishyam 2 are very strong for day 2 and the film can aim at a figure of around Rs. 20 cr nett for its second day. The performance in the Mumbai circuit has been excellent while performance in other circuits is good. It is to be noted that the film is managing such numbers despite no hit music and high production value. The strong opening day box office performance of Drishyam 2 on a non holiday has really made the trade optimistic about the future of mid-budget films for Bollywood and one would hope that Bhediya only consolidates it further. It is to be noted that the performance of the film is very good overseas as well, which is generally not the case with Ajay Devgn starrers. The opening and trend of the film indicates that it may do over 5 million dollars overseas, in its full run.