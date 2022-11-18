Box Office Trends: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 takes a solid start; Set to open bigger than Tanhaji

Ajay Devgn’s much-awaited thriller, Drishyam 2 , has taken a very good start at the box office in India. According to early trends, the movie is headed for an opening in the range of Rs 14.00 to 15.50 crore, thereby emerging as the second biggest non-holiday opener for Ajay Devgn, after the Indra Kumar-directed Total Dhamaal (Rs 16.00 crore). The trends so far suggest that Drishyam 2 will zoom past the opening day figure of Devgn’s 2020 blockbuster, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (Rs 13.15 crore), but it’s the night shows that will give us a clear picture of where the film finally lands.

The start is excellent for a film in the thriller space, more so in today’s time, when even commercial films are failing to take what can be termed a decent opening. It’s the presence of a star like Ajay Devgn padded with the franchise factor and a well-cut trailer that has led to this start. The promotions were minimal, and yet the start has come, and the reason for this is the trailer, which created anticipation among the audience.

The biz in the morning shows was driven by the youth, whereas the families have started stepping out from the noon and evening shows. The film will show promising growth over the weekend as the general talk so far seems to be on the positive side. Drishyam 2 will be targeting a weekend in the vicinity of Rs 50 crore, and these would be fantastic results for the film, laying the platform to hit a century in the long run. An upward trend over the weekend will ensure the film is a much-needed hit for not just Ajay Devgn, but also the Hindi film industry.

What belts performing the best for Drishyam 2?

The national multiplexes are headed to clock around Rs 8 crore on opening day, with non-nationals expected to score another Rs 6 crore. As of 5 pm, the three chains have clocked Rs 5.35 crore plus, which includes advances for night shows. The business was surprisingly decent in the mass circuits too and its these single screens which have pushed the film from a start of Rs 11.50 crore to going in north of Rs 13 crore, and single screens getting some sort of an audience for this genre has got a lot to do with the presence of an established star like Ajay.

The film is looking to clock an occupancy of about 40 percent through the day, which is again excellent for a thriller that has opened on a non-holiday. These are estimates based on early trends and we will bring the final round of estimates by mid night. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.