Drishyam 2 Tuesday Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer has another solid ticketing day; Adds over Rs. 10 crore

Ajay Devgn led Drishyam 2 is doing wonders at the box office in India as well as overseas. The film netted over Rs. 60 cr in its first weekend in India and had a worldwide weekend of around Rs. 95 cr gross. It thus became the second best Hindi film opener of 2022, only behind Brahmastra Chapter 1: Shiva. There were few apprehensions as to how the film would be received in the current market scenario where remakes are not doing to well. However, Drishyam 2 successfully bust that myth of sequels not doing well theatrically by putting up extraordinary numbers.

Drishyam 2 held fantastically with a Rs. 11.75 cr nett Monday. the film dropped by less than 10 percent on Tuesday, to record a nett figure of around Rs. 10.75 cr. The 5 day India nett total stands at a very strong Rs. 85.5 cr and it will hit the magical Rs. 100 cr nett figure on Thursday, that is its 7th ticketing day. The steady weekday trend will ensure that the film holds up screens in its second week, despite the release of another big ticket film, Bhediya. The advances of Bhediya have been significantly affected by the solid trend of Drishyam 2, which is expected to have a solid second weekend of over Rs. 35 cr nett. Given that this year's blockbuster film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 managed to double its first week numbers in the lifetime run, same can be expected for Drishyam 2, which is enjoying a similar trend.