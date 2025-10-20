30 Years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol express gratitude for love to Raj and Simran

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) is turning 30 on October 30, 2025. As the film continues to be an integral part of Indian cinema's pop culture, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have reflected on the significant impact the movie has had on audiences over the years.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol reflect on 30 years of DDLJ

Speaking with Variety, Shah Rukh Khan emphasized how grateful he feels for the movie's enduring success and how it still has a positive impact on pop culture among Indians and most South Asians.

The actor said, “It doesn't feel like it's been 30 years since Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge released. I'm truly grateful for all the love that I have received from people across the world for playing Raj. Nobody could have foreseen the kind of place the film would find in the hearts of people around the world.”

He noted the movie's real-world impact on audiences, saying that many couples had approached him to share that they fell in love or got married after watching the film. He added that he felt the movie had brought a joyful influence to Indian and South Asian pop culture.

SRK attributed the film's success to the sincerity with which the entire team made it, the clarity director Aditya Chopra had about DDLJ, and the blessings of Yash Chopra.

Kajol also reflected on the film's success and described the reception it continues to receive as surreal. The actress emphasized how iconic her role as Simran has become.

The Maa actress said that, for her, Simran was a chapter that refused to end. She explained that the character represented millions of girls across the country, girls who wanted to follow their parents' wishes, who carried tradition in one hand while still reaching out for freedom with the other. That, she believed, was why Simran continued to resonate.

Recently, the actress also shared a special note on social media and penned, “DDLJ completes 30 years today in time, but the way it has spread around the world and through everybody’s hearts and minds simply cannot be counted. Thank u all for loving it in this phenomenal way! Slide to see how far it really has gone.”

More about Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (or DDLJ) is a romantic musical film that follows the story of Raj and Simran, two young non-resident Indians who fall in love during a vacation across Europe with their friends.

As Raj and Simran fall in love, she is revealed to be promised to her father's friend's son, a commitment made years ago.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra reveals BTS of her and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti Marie’s ‘lit’ Diwali with friends: PIC