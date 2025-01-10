Ennu Swantham Punyalan Day 1 India Box Office: Arjun Ashokan and Balu Varghese's comedy thriller grosses Rs 75 lakh on opening day

Ennu Swantham Punyalan is one of the latest films that have been released in Indian markets. The Malayalam fantasy comedy thriller stars Arjun Ashokan, Balu Varghese, and Anaswara Rajan. Renji Panicker, Althaf Salim, and Baiju Santhosh are also a part of the star cast. Directed by Mahesh Madhu, the film has been released in Malayalam and Tamil languages today (January 10, 2025).

Ennu Swantham Punyalan Grosses Rs 75 lakh On First Friday In India

Ennu Swantham Punyalan started its journey at the Indian box office on Friday. Arjun Ashokan and Balu Varghese-starrer opened at Rs 75 lakh gross on the first day of its release including Malayalam and Tamil versions. It is expected to boost its performance in the opening week, considering the Pongal weekend in January.

Going by the trailer of Ennu Swantham Punyalan, the bilingual entertainer will surely tickle your bones. It comes as a respite in the Indian cinema amid the ongoing wave of action genre. For those who prefer getting a dose of laughter in cinemas, this movie is just for you.

A Brief About Ennu Swantham Punyalan

In Ennu Swantham Punyalan, Arjun Ashokan plays the role of Anupama. Balu Varghese is cast as father Thomas. Anaswara Rajan's character is named as Meera. It is backed by Ligo John under the banner of Truth Seekers Movie Productions. The film was officially announced on November 3, 2023. The bilingual movie marks the directorial debut of Mahesh Madhu.

Advertisement

Ennu Swantham Punyalan In Theatres

Ennu Swantham Punyalan plays at a theatre near you now. You can book your tickets for the movie from online ticketing applications or from the box office outside the theatres. If you have watched Ennu Swantham Punyalan, how did you find it to be? If you haven't watched Ennu Swantham Punyalan, what are you waiting for?

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the box office of Ennu Swantham Punyalan.

ALSO READ: 9 South Indian movies releasing in January 2025: Ram Charan’s Game Changer, Ajith’s Vidaamuyarchi to Thudarum