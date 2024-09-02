Fakt Purusho Maate Box Office Collections 2nd Weekend: Yash Soni starrer holds well; Collects Rs 1.60 crore to take cume to Rs 6.65 crore

Gujarati film Fakt Purusho Maate directed by Jay Bodas and Parth Trivedi and starring Yash Soni, Mitra Gadhvi, Esha Kansara and Darshan Jariwala with a special appearance of Amitabh Bachchan had taken a slow start at the box office but gained good momentum thanks to the Janmashtami holidays. The film held its own over the weekdays and concluded its first week with a little over Rs 5 crore net. The movie did well over the second weekend by more than doubling its 2nd Friday on 2nd Sunday, indicating strong family audience support.

Fakt Purusho Maate Collects Rs 1.60 Crore In Weekend 2; 10 Day Cume Stands At Rs 6.65 Crore

Fakt Purusho Maate collected Rs 1.60 crore in its 2nd weekend. The 2nd Friday was fractionally lower than first Thursday and then there was a strong growing trajectory. The movie is now in a comfortable position and should run in theatres for a few weeks at low levels. It should easily hit Rs 8 crore and based on the late legs, it can even do Rs 10 crore net.

Fakt Purusho Maate's Steady Run Makes It A Box Office Success

This number guarantees the film's success. Most Gujarati films make their money from streaming and television rights and for a movie to get a theatrical share of roughly Rs 4-5 crore is not bad at all. Having said that, going by how other regional film industries are growing in India, there is a lot of scope for this industry too.

The Day Wise Net Collections Of Fakt Purusho Maate Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 45 lakh 2 Rs 60 lakh 3 Rs 1.60 crore 4 Rs 1.05 crore 5 Rs 60 lakh 6 Rs 40 lakh 7 Rs 35 lakh 8 Rs 30 lakh 9 Rs 55 lakh 10 Rs 75 lakh Total Rs 6.65 crore net in 10 days in India

Fakt Purusho Maate In Theatres

