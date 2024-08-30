Fakt Purusho Maate Box Office Collections Week 1: Yash Soni starrer has a reasonably good first week; Collects Rs 5 crore

Gujarati film Fakt Purusho Maate directed by Jay Bodas and Parth Trivedi and starring Yash Soni, Mitra Gadhvi, Esha Kansara and Darshan Jariwala with a special appearance of Amitabh Bachchan has concluded its first week at the box office. The movie has collected Rs 5 crore and that's a reasonably good result. The opening for the film was weak but it got into its own in the Janmashtami holidays and has managed to hold up after the holidays.

Fakt Purusho Maate Collects A Reasonably Good Rs 5 Crore In Week 1 In India

Fakt Purusho Maate, due to no major competition in week 2, will again hope to bring family audiences to theatres. While it is too early to say, the film should atleast get to Rs 8 crore, and if lucky, to Rs 10 crore. For a film that looked like a goner on the first day, this is a result that everyone associated to the film would happily take. Yes, there have been bigger successes from the Gujarati Film Industry but not all films can become major phenomenons.

Fakt Purusho Maate Was Propelled By Janmashtami Holidays In Week 1

Fakt Purusho Maate is a spiritual sequel to a successful film Fakt Mahilao Maate. The Janmashtami holidays, along with some acceptance has propelled this film towards success too, although one would have expected the sequel to blow-up exponentially; Which has not been the case with this one. As an industry, there is a lot to ponder. It can either be satisfied with the limited audience that it has or devise ways to build new audiences.

Advertisement

The Day Wise Net Collections Of Fakt Purusho Maate Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 45 lakh 2 Rs 60 lakh 3 Rs 1.60 crore 4 Rs 1.05 crore 5 Rs 60 lakh 6 Rs 40 lakh 7 Rs 35 lakh Total Rs 5.05 crore net in 7 days in India

Fakt Purusho Maate In Theatres

Fakt Purusho Maate plays in theatres now. Have you watched the movie yet? If yes, what do you feel about it? Do let us know and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates on the films of India.

ALSO READ: Fakt Purusho Maate Box Office Collections First Monday: Yash Soni fronted dramedy gains strong momentum courtesy Janmashtami