Fighter Box Office Extended 2 Weeks: Hrithik Roshan led aerial actioner netts Rs 178 crores in 15 days

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor led Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand had a reasonably good second week at the Indian box office as it netted around Rs 38 crores while it didn't look to do even Rs 30 crores nett after the big Monday drop on its fifth ticketing day which changed the entire perception around the film for the worse. With a Rs 2.50 crore nett on day 15, Fighter's total nett in India stands at Rs 178 crores.

Fighter Gears Up For A Crucial Week 3 At The Box Office After Netting Rs 178 Crores In 2 Weeks

Fighter faces local competition in India the coming weekend with the release of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mien Aisa Uljha Jiya which targets the same urban audience. The advance bookings for that film are not too high to make a huge impact to the already running Fighter. All that needs to be seen is if Fighter can sustain and manage to nett over Rs 2 crores on 3rd Friday or not and if it is able to do so, a 3rd weekend of Rs 10 crores or more will become possible. That will give it a shot at the Rs 200 crore nett too, since there are no significant Hindi theatrical releases till Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Fighter's Best Performance Has Come From Overseas With North America Propelling The Biz

Fighter's best performance has come internationally. It has already crossed 10 million dollars without a release in the middle east which would have contributed another 2 million dollars if not more. A lifetime cume of 11.5-12 million dollars can be deemed good for the aerial actioner although not great. Fighter is an expensive film and it is primarily the non-theatrical revenues that will ensure that it ends up being profitable for the makers despite a strictly average theatrical performance.

The Day Wise Nett Box Office Collections Of Fighter In India Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 23 crores 2 Rs 38.50 crores 3 Rs 26 crores 4 Rs 27 crores 5 Rs 7.25 crores 6 Rs 6.50 crores 7 Rs 6.15 crores 8 Rs 5.50 crores 9 Rs 5.50 crores 10 Rs 10 crores 11 Rs 11.75 crores 12 Rs 3 crores 13 Rs 2.75 crores 14 Rs 2.60 crores 15 Rs 2.50 crores Total Rs 178 crores nett in 15 days

About Fighter

Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan) fulfills his lifelong dream and becomes a member of the Indian Air Force. As he faces rigorous challenges, Patty must rise above his own limitations to become a true hero. Minni (Deepika Padukone) is a helicopter pilot part of Patty's team who has her own battles to fight. Rocky (Anil Kapoor) is the CEO of his contingent.

Upcoming Projects Of The Cast Of Fighter

Hrithik Roshan after Fighter will be seen in War 2 directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster, War and co-stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. Deepika Padukone after Fighter will be seen in Kalki 2898 AD. While Kalki 2898 AD releases in 2024, War 2 will release in 2025.

