Good Newwz Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar, Kareena, Kiara, Diljit starrer crosses Rs 50 crore mark

Good Newwz box office collection report of day 3 is here. The , Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer is continuing its dream run at the ticket windows. As per Box Office India's report, the Sunday i.e. Day 3 collection is Rs 25- 26 crore nett. The movie saw a good 20 percent jump on day 3. For the unversed, the 1st collection of the movie was Rs 17.50 crore and on day 2 the comedy-drama witnessed 25 percent jump on Saturday and had garnered Rs 21 crore, thus taking the total to Rs 64-65 crore and with this number. Also, it is the second-best weekend for after Mission Mangal which had minted Rs 67 crore nett.

Speaking of the collections, the festive holiday period has been helping the movie to rake in the moolah. The weekend numbers are strong and the earnings are expected to grow on Monday as well as on Tuesday and Wednesday considering the holiday factor.

Talking about the movie, the same is helmed by debutant director Raj Mehta and the flick has been receiving rave reviews from all the quarters and this is working extremely well in the movie's favour. Produced by , Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, Shashank Khaitan, Aruna Bhatia and Akshay Kumar under their respective banners Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Film, the movie may enter the 100 crore club if the growth and numbers are steady.

