Box Office: Ahead of Ground Zero, analyzing the collections of Emraan Hashmi's last Bollywood feature Tiger 3

Emraan Hashmi is an actor with a career spanning across 3 decades and over 20 years. He debuted in Vikram Bhatt's movie Footpath in 2003 and now he gears up for Ground Zero, all set to release in theatres this Friday. The advance bookings of the movie shall open today, that is 2 days before the film's release. Ground Zero marks Emraan Hashmi's comeback to theatres after Tiger 3, co-starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, which released in Diwali 2023.

Tiger 3 was one of the most hyped releases of 2023. The actioner registered robust advance bookings for the festive season and took a thunderous start on the day before Diwali. The mixed word of mouth played a killer, as a result of which it could net around only Rs 260 crore in India and gross about Rs 440 crore worldwide. While the movie was adjudged a hit by the trade, it was seen as an underperformance because it became the least watched Tiger film of the series, in the theatres. Not only that, it also could not manage to cross the collections of 2017's Tiger Zinda Hai in India as well as the international circuits.

Given the strong 'YRF Spy Universe' ecosystem after Pathaan, Tiger 3 should have challenged the collections of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer. That was not to be, although the opening day and the Govardhan Pooja day collections were very strong.

Coming back to Emraan Hashmi's Ground Zero, the movie is inspired by the true story of the operation that led to the killing of Ghazi Baba. The film's content looks very rich but the hype around the movie, as things stand, is low. The promotions for the movie have been low-key and only strong word of mouth can hopefully ensure that the movie reaches a decent final total.

After Ground Zero, the actor will be seen playing the antagonist in Pawan Kalyan's most hyped movie yet, 'They Call Me OG'. After that, the actor will be seen in the sequel of the cult movie Awarapan. While Awarapan was a flop at the box office, the sequel may very well emerge a major success.

