Hanuman box office collections: Fantastic first weekend with Extraordinary trend

Telugu film Hanuman had a fantastic weekend at the Indian box office grossing Rs. 46.50 crore. The film showed an increasing trend over the weekend, a rare sight for a South Indian film. The Hindi dubbed version and Karnataka witnessed exponential growth on Saturday and Sunday. APTS also managed to show growth, despite seeing competition from new releases each day of the weekend.

The box office collections of Hanuman at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 15 crore (including Previews)

Saturday - Rs. 13.50 crore

Sunday - Rs. 18 crore

Total - Rs. 46.50 crore

Hanuman didn’t get an optimum release in APTS, even though it is the best-performing film among the Sankranti releases. The showcasing for the film has started to improve and will continue over the coming days. The film is catching up with Guntur Kaaram in daily collections in Telugu states, with Sunday being two-thirds of Guntur Kaaram, it was less than 15 per cent on Friday. It will start beating Guntur Kaaram in daily collections in a day or two.

The film is set for a big final number at the Indian box office. It is going to target Rs. 100 crore plus final gross in APTS alone, with added advantage in Karnataka and Hindi belt, it can go on to gross Rs. 200 crore in India.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collection of Hanuman at the Indian box office is as follows:

Nizam: Rs. 11.25 crore (Rs. 6.50 crore share)

Ceeded: Rs. 3 crore (Rs. 2 crore share)

Andhra: Rs. 10.25 crore (Rs. 6.50 crore share)

AP/TS: Rs. 24.50 crore (Rs. 15 crore share)

Karnataka: Rs. 5.25 crore (Rs. 2.50 crore share)

North India: Rs. 16 crore (Rs. 6.75 crore share)

Tamil Nadu/Kerala: Rs. 75 lakhs (Rs. 30 lakh share)

India: Rs. 46.50 crore (Rs. 24.50 crore share)

