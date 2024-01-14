Weekend Box Office: HanuMan records an excellent Sunday of Rs 6 crore; Headed to emerge SUPER HIT in Hindi

The Prasanth Varma-directed HanuMan is headed to emerge a Super Hit venture in Hindi as the film has showcased an excellent trend in its opening weekend. The Teja Sajja starrer opened at Rs 2.00 crore on Friday and jumped by 80 percent to Rs 3.80 crore on Saturday. This was followed by another encouraging jump of 55 percent on Sunday as estimates indicate third-day collections in the vicinity of Rs 5.80 to 6.10 crore.

HanuMan collects Rs 11.75 crore in its opening weekend

The Friday to Sunday growth of HanuMan is around 300 percent, which is the first indication of the film having long legs at the box office. The Prasanth Varma film starring Teja Sajja grew on Saturday despite being a mass-appealing film and consolidated the same with another jump in collections on Sunday. The opening weekend of HanuMan stands in the range of Rs 11.75 crore, which is a fantabulous result for a feature film with “NO STAR DIRECTOR”, “NO SUPERSTAR”, “NO PROMOTIONS” and “NO HOLIDAYS”. The film has released with nominal ticket prices too and this is a move with distributor Anil Thadani often follows for all the South Films dubbed in Hindi.

HanuMan (Hindi) Day Wise Box Office:

Friday: Rs 2.00 crore

Saturday: Rs 3.85 crore

Sunday: Rs 6.00 crore (Estimate)

Total: Rs 11.75 crore

HanuMan has the chance to do something magical in Hindi

The controlled pricing often pushes the content for sampling to a larger section of the audience, which leads to a faster spread of word of mouth. Given the upward trajectory of HanuMan over the weekend, it’s difficult to put a number towards the lifetime figure, but the early signs indicate a magical run at the box office. It’s the hold in collections on Monday which will tell us how far can the magic go, but the film has definitely been appreciated by audiences all across the board. The devotional factor, aided by the mood of the nation due to the Ram Mandir opening in the days to come could add to the conversations around HanuMan.The film is also another indication of content being the king in post pandemic world.

The weekend trend is better than the 2022 sleeper hit, Kantara, and if the film manages to trend at levels like the Rishab Shetty film, one could be surprised by the theatrical result of the film in Hindi. All the eyes are now on the Monday collections as we would get a clearer picture on the weekday hold of the film on Monday, but the weekend has consolidated the bare minimum guarantee of reaching a certain number in the long run. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

