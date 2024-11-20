Amaran achieved a major milestone yesterday, becoming the ninth Kollywood film to gross over Rs. 300 crore worldwide. For Siva Karthikeyan, this marks yet another career first with this landmark film. Amaran has amassed Rs. 225 crore in India and Rs. 77 crore (USD 9.20 million) from overseas markets, bringing its total to Rs. 302 crore in just 20 days of release.

Currently, Amaran ranks ninth among the list of top grossing Kollywood films worldwide, just behind Varisu. It will climb to eighth place today overtaking Varisu. This will probably be its peak position as it will be tough to overtake Ponniyin Selvan: II, which holds the seventh spot with Rs. 339 crore, while Amaran is projected to add another Rs. 25-30 crore to its total for a finish around Rs. 330 crore.

The Highest Grossing Kollywood films Worldwide are as follows:

Rank Title Year Gross 1. 2.0 2018 Rs. 663.00 cr. 2. Leo 2023 Rs. 615.50 cr. 3. Jailer 2023 Rs. 606.50 cr. 4. Ponniyin Selvam: I 2022 Rs. 494.00 cr. 5. The Greatest of All Time 2024 Rs. 457.00 cr. 6. Vikram 2022 Rs. 431.00 cr. 7. Ponniyin Selvam: II 2023 Rs. 339.00 cr. 8. Varisu 2023 Rs. 304.75 cr. 9. Amaran 2024 Rs. 302.00 cr. 10. Bigil 2019 Rs. 298.50 cr.

The list of top grossers from Kollywood is pretty much all new with only two films in the top ten being before 2022. Interestingly one of them is at the top i.e. 2.0 from 2018 and the other is at the tenth spot i.e. Bigil from 2019. Just five years back, there was only one film to gross over Rs. 300 crore and now there are nine.

There is talk of the missing Rs. 1000 crore film unlike Tollywood or even Sandalwood but the matter of fact is that Kollywood is actually doing better than those two as far as worldwide gross is concerned. What Kollywood lacks is a breakthrough in the Hindi market which is a must for hitting the four-digit benchmark. If one considers the South Indian languages business for a Kalki 2898 AD, it is on par with that of Jailer and Leo while KGF 2 will be lower than those two.

