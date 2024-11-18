Kanguva Box Office Collections: Suriya starrer has a poor 4 day weekend of 57cr in India

The much anticipated Kanguva had a lacklustre debut at the Indian box office, with a low start on its Thursday opening day and then a poor trend over the weekend. The film grossed Rs. 10.25 crore approx on Sunday, marking a drop from Saturday and wrapped its four-day extended opening weekend with Rs. 57 crore approx. Including its overseas gross of USD 2.50 million (Rs. 21 crore), the worldwide box office tally stands at Rs. 78 crore.

To underline how badly Kanguva has performed; the film collected less than Amaran in Tamil Nadu yesterday, which is in its third week, while it was the first Sunday for Kanguva.

The box office collections of Kanguva at the Indian box office are as follows:

Day Gross Thursday Rs. 26.00 cr. Friday Rs. 10.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 10.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 10.25 cr. TOTAL Rs. 57.00 cr.

Breaking down its domestic performance, the film grossed Rs. 24 crore approx in Tamil Nadu over its four-day weekend with Sunday coming just under Rs. 5 crore, starting off at Rs. 10 crore first day four days back. The Sunday numbers are worse than other recent Suriya films, all of which didn’t perform well either. It will be lights out for the film today and final numbers in the state may end up below Rs. 30 crore.

Elsewhere, North India was the next best contributor with Rs. 12.50 crore, which isn't bad but not big enough to make an impact, other than pushing its weekend over Rs. 50 crore, which could have ended up under with a traditional South India release. The Telugu states were underwhelming while Kerala and Karnataka were downright abysmal with numbers they should have done on the first day.

The territorial breakdown for the Indian box office collections of Kanguva is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 24.00 cr. AP/TS Rs. 12.00 cr. Karnataka Rs. 3.50 cr. Kerala Rs. 5.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 12.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 57.00 cr.

NOTE: The box office figures mentioned above are excluding 3D charges. Including 3D charges, the Tamil Nadu box office gross is Rs. 27 crore and Rs. 63 crore nationwide.

