Highest grossing Kollywood films worldwide box office: Vijay led Leo Fifth, Tops 400 crore in Record 5 days

Leo added USD 600K approx (Rs. 5 crore) internationally on Monday, which took its five days offshore cume to USD 18.90 million (Rs. 157 crore). Combined with Rs. 262 crore in India, the worldwide gross of the film surpassed the Rs. 400 crore mark for a sum of Rs. 419 crore. That makes the Vijay starrer the fifth Kollywood film to hit the fourth century globally and it's a first for the superstar.

The Rs. 400 crore has also come at a record pace of just five days, a day ahead of the previous best of six days taken by 2.0. Jailer had taken eight days for the same, Ponniyin Selvan took ten and finally Vikram hit the fourth ton on the twenty-third day of release.

The top ten highest-grossing Kollywood films worldwide are as follows:

2.0: Rs. 665 crore Jailer: Rs. 605 crore Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1: Rs. 496 crore Vikram: Rs. 430 crore Leo: Rs. 419 crore (5 days) Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2: Rs. 346 crore Varisu: Rs. 304 crore Bigil: Rs. 299 crore Endhiran: Rs. 288 crore Kabali: Rs. 287 crore

Leo currently stands at fifth place in the list, it will overtake Vikram today, climbing one place higher. The film should cross the Rs. 500 crore on Thursday or Friday and then there will be two Rajinikanth Rs. 600 crore grosser films above it. 2.0 has held the tag of Industry Hit for the last five years and it seems like it may stay that way for some more time, though never say never. Jailer remains a possibility, though it will depend on how well Leo holds after the holiday period ends.



