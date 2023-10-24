Leo box office: Vijay film wreaks Havoc at the box office on Monday, Takes Tamil Nadu Week 1 record in 5 Days

Leo continued to wreak havoc at the Indian box office on Monday. The film grossed Rs. 43.50 crore on its fifth day for a running total of Rs. 262 crore. There was a holiday for Ayudhya Puja in South India so it wasn’t the regular working day Monday. There is another holiday today for Dusshera and the film could go on to cross the Rs. 300 crore mark in India by the end of the day.

Leo recorded a higher day at the box office as compared to Saturday yesterday in the two main states; Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Tamil Nadu recorded an insane Rs. 26.50 crore, destroying the previous Monday's record number of Rs. 18 crore held by Bigil. The total in the state has reached Rs. 140 crore in five days, which is in a similar range of Vijay’s best grossers, many of them cluterring in the 140s. Leo will take the top spot today, with a number somewhere over Rs. 160 crore.

The film also took the record for the biggest first week in Tamil Nadu in just five days bettering the Rs. 125 crore by Ponniyin Selvan. There are another two days to go for the film to consolidate the new record, which it can take as high as Rs. 175 crore.

The box office collection of Leo at the Indian box office is as follows:

Thursday: Rs. 77.25 crore

Friday: Rs. 42.75 crore

Saturday: Rs. 47.50 crore

Sunday: Rs. 51 crore

Monday: Rs. 43.50 crore

Total: Rs. 262 crore

Similar to Tamil Nadu, Kerala also had Monday higher than Saturday, recording another Rs. 7 crore plus day. The total gross in the state is close to Rs. 40 crore, once again higher than the previous first-week record.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Leo in India is as follows:

Tamil Nadu: Rs. 140.50 crore approx

AP/TS: Rs. 31.50 crore

Karnataka: Rs. 31.50 crore

Kerala: Rs. 40 crore

Rest of India: Rs. 18.50 crore

Total: Rs. 262 crore

