7 Highest-Grossing Movies Of 2010s Worldwide: Avengers Endgame tops

The 2010s were dominated by large franchises and sequels rather than stand-alone films. From MCU to Star Wars films, numerous films in this decade surpassed the USD 1 billion mark, making the 2010s one of the most successful eras for movies. They not only dominated the box office but also created massive interest among the audience.

So here, Pinkvilla presents a list of the 7 highest-grossing movies of the 2010s at the worldwide box office.

7 Highest-Grossing Movies Of The 2010s That Were Box Office Sensations

1. Avengers: Endgame

Released in 2019, a year after Avengers: Infinity War's release, the film was a blockbuster at the box office during its theatrical run. The craze was so real that this ensemble by Marvel Studios created havoc by grossing USD 2.74 billion worldwide. It not only dominated the decade but emerged as the second-highest-grossing movie of all time.

It collected USD 858 million in the domestic market, and the earnings from the international market were so spectacular that Avengers: Endgame is the most financially successful film of the franchise. If the makers plan an aggressive re-release of their film, it can become the highest-grosser ever.

2. Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens

Directed by JJ Abrams, it was created on a humongous budget, and it paid off. Financially, the 2015 released epic space opera broke numerous box office records and earned USD 2.05 billion globally. With such huge numbers, The Force Awakens isn't only the second highest-grossing movie of the 2010s after Avengers: Endgame but also the highest-grossing Star Wars movie of the franchise. Interestingly, Star Wars Ep. VII: The Force Awakens is the first Star Wars film not to have George Lucas as the creator but as a creative consultant.

3. Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Infinity War, the third Avengers film after The Avengers and Avengers: Age Of Ultron, was the first Marvel movie to gross over 2 billion dollars at the worldwide box office. It held the biggest opening weekend record till it was surpassed by its sequel, Avengers: Endgame.

Its numbers are a testament to the hype it created among the moviegoers. Fans were thrilled to have their superheroes fighting the greatest threat. Undeniably, Infinity War, which was released in 2018, showed how global fandom can make a movie successful at the box office. Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the movie collected USD 2.04 Billion at the global box office.

4. Jurassic World

A film in the Jurassic Park franchise that not only evoked nostalgia among the audience but also proved to be one of the most successful sequels is the 2015 released Jurassic World. Directed by Colin Trevorrow, the sci-fi action film performed beyond expectations and surpassed several box office records.

Chris Pratt, as the leading actor, benefited Jurassic World. Besides this, it met with a wave of enthusiasm. The film ranked fourth among the highest-grossing movies of the 2010s. It collected a massive USD 1.67 billion, showcasing an impressive feat at the box office.

5. The Lion King

The original Lion King film, which hit the theatres in 1994, is still considered a cult classic. It did not necessarily require a sequel or a remake from the makers. However, Disney Studios announced a live-action remake, and hence, The Lion King (directed by Jon Favreau) dropped in 2019. The film did not disappoint financially and became a huge hit owing to its box office numbers.

Despite mixed reviews, The Lion King grossed a jaw-dropping USD 1.66 billion worldwide. It had two-thirds of its collections flowing in from outside the domestic market.

6. The Avengers

The 2010s belonged to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with several of its movies ruling the decade. While Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War are already among the decades' top earnings projects, the franchise delivered another iconic movie of its era, The Avengers. The most remarkable and memorable heroes united on the big screen to give an experience that every Marvel fan would crave for life. During its theatrical run in 2012, the movie minted USD 1.51 billion at the global box office.

7. Furious 7

The Fast and Furious franchise is one of the most successful film series to date. With James Wan as the director, Furious 7 collected USD 1.51 billion and is considered one of the finely made movies in the franchise. Owing to its global business at the ticket windows, Furious 7 became one of the biggest money spinners of the 2010s. Released in 2015, it marked Paul Walker’s final performance in the franchise. Furious 7 is also the highest-grosser film of the popular franchise.

Following Is The List Of Highest-Grossing Movies Of The 2010s Worldwide:

Rank Movies WW Gross Box Office 1 Avengers: Endgame USD 2.74 Billion 2 Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens USD 2.05 Billion 3 Avengers: Infinity War USD 2.04 Billion 4 Jurassic World USD 1.67 Billion 5 The Lion King USD 1.66 Billion 6 The Avengers USD 1.51 Billion 7 Furious 7 USD 1.51 Million

Which is your favorite film from the highest-grossing movies of the 2010s on the worldwide box office list?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

