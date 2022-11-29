Highest grossing South Indian films worldwide - Kantara Ninth, RRR on rise after Japan release

The last year has seen many big grossers from South India, with seven of the top ten grossers released in the last twelve months, starting from Pushpa in December last year and now the latest entrant to the list is Kantara, which has grossed Rs. 396 crores to date, placing it ninth in the list. The global business split of Kantara is, Rs. 359 crores in India and $4.60 million (Rs. 39 crores) overseas. The film is in the last legs of its run and will likely close over Rs. 400 crores mark.

RRR is another film that is on the rise after its release in “land of rising sun” last month. The film has grossed ¥336,709,530 ($2.34 million) as of last weekend in Japan, adding nearly Rs. 20 crores to its global box office tally, which now stands at Rs. 1132 crores, roughly Rs. 50 crores below KGF 2. Japan is a market where films can have really really long legs so it's hard to put the finger on the final number but can expect possibly another $2-3 million from there.