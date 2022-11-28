Kantara becomes the highest grossing film of all time in Karnataka beating KGF Chapter 2
Kantara has become the highest-grossing movie ever in the state of Karnataka beating the previous record holder KGF 2. As of yesterday, it has grossed 172 crores versus 161.50 crores of KGF 2.
Kantara has created history by becoming the highest-grossing movie ever in the state of Karnataka beating the previous record holder KGF 2. The record actually came two weeks ago on 12th November but KGF 2 had higher numbers which are now corrected. As of yesterday, Kantara has grossed Rs. 172 crores in Karnataka, as compared to Rs. 161.50 crores of KGF 2. The year has seen new ATGs in four of the five south Indian states, with exception of Kerala. Two of them had the records broken twice, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the previous record held in both of them by Baahubali 2 since 2017.
At beginning of the year, no one would have even dared to imagine that any film will come close to the records set by KGF 2 in Karnataka for some time, and here this film comes out of nowhere, with opening day less than a tenth of KGF 2 and blasted that record within six months, that too in quite a fashion. The difference in gross collections for Kantara may be a little over Rs. 10 crores but the difference in tickets sold is a huge 30 percent as Kantara has nearly 95 lakhs tickets sold versus 72 lakhs of KGF 2.
One commonality between KGF 2 and Kantara is that both come from the same production house, Hombale Films, which now has the two All Time Grossers in the state to their name. If only Kannada movies are considered, they have produced the last four ATGs namely; Raajakumara, KGF, KGF 2, and Kantara in a span of just 10 years since their founding.
Kantara had its first big drop in collections this week, thanks in large part to its digital release on Friday. The film dropped nearly 75 percent from the previous weekend when it hadn’t had a single drop over 50 percent in its run so far, so it is definitely leaving some money on the table in late legs, particularly when it has been breaking the weekly records in the later legs of run. The all-India collections of the film stand at Rs. 358.50 crores and it will likely close a little over Rs. 360 crores.
ALSO READ: Ponniyin Selvan worldwide closing box office collections; Biggest Tamil film of all time