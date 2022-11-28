Kantara becomes the highest grossing film of all time in Karnataka beating KGF Chapter 2

Kantara has created history by becoming the highest-grossing movie ever in the state of Karnataka beating the previous record holder KGF 2. The record actually came two weeks ago on 12th November but KGF 2 had higher numbers which are now corrected. As of yesterday, Kantara has grossed Rs. 172 crores in Karnataka, as compared to Rs. 161.50 crores of KGF 2. The year has seen new ATGs in four of the five south Indian states, with exception of Kerala. Two of them had the records broken twice, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the previous record held in both of them by Baahubali 2 since 2017.

At beginning of the year, no one would have even dared to imagine that any film will come close to the records set by KGF 2 in Karnataka for some time, and here this film comes out of nowhere, with opening day less than a tenth of KGF 2 and blasted that record within six months, that too in quite a fashion. The difference in gross collections for Kantara may be a little over Rs. 10 crores but the difference in tickets sold is a huge 30 percent as Kantara has nearly 95 lakhs tickets sold versus 72 lakhs of KGF 2.