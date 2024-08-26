7 Warner Bros Highest Grossing Movies Worldwide: Barbie, Joker and others

Warner Bros is among the most successful film production studios around the world. Founded in 1923, the American film company has forayed into animation, television, video games, feature films, and more. WB Pictures have blessed us with many memorable movies, including the Harry Potter film series, The Lord of the Rings film franchise, Mad Max: Fury Road, Joker, The Batman trilogy, and many more.

Here's taking a look at 7 Warner Bros Highest Grossing movies worldwide.

7 Warner Bros Highest Grossing Movies Worldwide

1. Barbie

The Comedy drama directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie, turned out to be a huge blockbuster last year. The movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, was released alongside Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and played a key role in the Barbienheimer phenomenon.

Warner Bros Pictures distributed the movie across the world. Barbie clocked over $1.44 Billion at the global box office and became a monster hit at the ticket window. Besides securing the top spot among Warner Bros’ highest-grossing movies, Barbie also bagged one Academy Award for the Best Original Song - What Was I Made For?

2. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

The eighth installment of the popular Harry Potter film series, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, ranks second among Warner Bros' highest-grossing movies at the worldwide box office. The fantasy film, directed by David Yates, was released in 2012 and raked in a total of $1.31 billion globally.

Advertisement

The Daniel Radcliffe starrer emerged as a huge blockbuster and was profitable at the box office. Warner Bros served as the distributor of the franchise and produced it in collaboration with Heyday Films.

3. Aquaman

The 2018 released Superhero film Aquaman went bonkers at the box office. Distributed and co-produced by Warner Bros, the movie based on a DC character of the same name grossed over $1.13 Billion globally.

Starring Jason Momoa in the titular role of Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, the superhero movie was directed by James Wan. It was the sixth film in the DC Extended Universe. Besides Jason, the movie also stars Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen 2, and Nicole Kidman in pivotal roles.

Aquaman was mounted on an estimated budget of $160 to $200 million, though it emerged as a big money spinner for Warner Bros Pictures. A sequel titled Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom was released in 2023; however, it couldn't live up to the expectations.

Advertisement

4. The Dark Knight Rises

It is the third and final installment of the popular Batman trilogy, directed by Christopher Nolan. Released in 2012, The Dark Knight Rises holds a huge fan base across the globe following the insane success of its previous parts, The Dark Knight and Batman Begins.

Starring Christian Bale, Gary Oldman, Tom Hardy, Anne Hathaway, Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, and others in pivotal roles, the movie grossed over $ 1.08 Billion against a production cost of under $300 million. The DC Superhero movie was distributed and co-produced under the banner of Warner Bros. It became the fourth highest-grossing Warner Bros movie of all time worldwide.

5. Joker

Based on a DC comic character, Joker is the spin-off to the popular antagonist of The Dark Knight. The movie proved to be a big success, both critically and commercially. The movie went on to gross a sum of $1.06 Billion at the worldwide box office and became a huge blockbuster. It was the first R-rated movie to hit the $1 Billion milestone.

Advertisement

Joaquin Phoenix played the titular role in the movie and made it immortal with his finesse acting skills. The actor bagged his first Academy Award for his brilliant portrayal in this Todd Phillips-directed movie. The psychological thriller was distributed and co-produced by Warner Bros Pictures and it became their fifth highest grosser movie all time. A sequel, titled Joker: Folie a Deux is set to hit the big screens on October 4, 2024.

6. The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

Released in 2012, it is an epic fantasy adventure film. The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey is the first installment of The Hobbit trilogy, directed by Peter Jackson. The movie, starring Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman, Richard Armitage, and others, is based on a 1937 novel of the same name, penned by J. R. R. Tolkien.

Distributed by Warner Bros Pictures, the epic fantasy movie was a big success as it raked over a global box office collection of $ 1.01 Billion. Among the top Warner Bros Highest Grossing Movies Worldwide, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey secured the sixth spot.

7. The Dark Knight

Helmed by Christopher Nolan, The Dark Knight is a popular DC Superhero movie. It is the second installment of the famous Batman trilogy. The 2008 released movie is best known for Christian Bale and Heath Ledger's iconic performances. The actor who played Joker on-screen was honored with the Academy Award post his demise.

Advertisement

Distributed and co-produced by Warner Bros Pictures, The Dark Knight clocked over $1 Billion at the worldwide box office and attained the seventh spot among the highest-grossing movies of the production house.

Following are Warner Bros’ highest grossing movies worldwide:

Rank Movie Box Office 1 Barbie USD 1.44 Billion 2 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 USD 1.31 Billion 3 Aquaman USD 1.13 Billion 4 The Dark Knight Rises USD 1.08 Billion 5 Joker USD 1.06 Billion 6 The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey USD 1.01 Billion 7 The Dark Knight USD 1.00 Billion

Besides the above-mentioned movies, some other notable works of Warner Bros include - Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, Inception, Wonder Woman, Suicide Squad and more.

Which one of them is your favorite? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: 7 Jackie Chan's Highest Grossing Movies: The Karate Kid, Rush Hour and more