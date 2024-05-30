Highest tickets sold in advance for opening day in 2024: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor's Mr And Mrs Mahi tops

The advance bookings of Mr And Mrs Mahi, directed by Sharan Sharma and starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor picked up at a tremendous pace on the last pace. Mr And Mrs Mahi has sold around 1.5 lakh tickets in top national chains like PVRInox and Cinepolis, 5 hours prior to the day of release. PVRInox is leading with around 1.2 lakh tickets while Cinepolis has also contributed with a very solid 30 thousand plus tickets.

Mr And Mrs Mahi Registers The Highest Advance Ticket Sales For A Hindi Film In 2024

With this, Mr And Mrs Mahi has become the highest selling film in terms of tickets sold for the opening day in advance in 2024, ahead of the likes of Fighter, Article 370 and Shaitaan. With 5 hours still to go, the Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's cricket based film is aiming for a total ticket sale of over 2 lakh tickets in top national chains. The movie is heavily benefitted by Cinema Lovers Day, where tickets are priced at a flat rate of Rs 99. The advance sale suggests that the movie will nett atleast Rs 6 crores on the opening day, and it may even crack Rs 7 crores if on-the-day sales are just as good. This will act as a solid foundation for the film and who knows, it may be able to nett close to Rs 20 crores over the weekend if all goes well.

Mr And Mrs Mahi's Advance Bookings Teach A Thing Or Two About Price Sensitivity

Looking at the advance bookings, one thing is clear that price sensitivity is absolutely important, especially for small and medium range films. The audience is ready to pay a visit to the theatres if the ticket prices are in check. Only a very small section of the audience can afford to purchase tickets at the prices that they are currently at. Mr And Mrs Mahi has certainly got the producers, distributors and exhibitors thinking. What if lowering ticket prices was the solution for a growing cinema going appetite?

The movies with the highest tickets sold in advance for the opening day in national chains are as follows:

1. Mr And Mrs Mahi - 1.5 lakh tickets at Rs 99 till 7pm on 30th May (Final: 2.25 lakh tickets expected)

2. Fighter - 1.45 lakh tickets

3. Article 370 - 1.25 lakh tickets at Rs 99

4. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan - 1.03 lakh tickets***

5. Shaitaan - 81.5 thousand tickets

Watch the Mr And Mrs Mahi Trailer

About Mr And Mrs Mahi

Mr And Mrs Mahi is a movie centered around a couple that is united by their love for cricket. Mr Mahi, who is a trained cricketer, is unable to continue pursuing cricket due to family pressure and continuous failures. When he sees that his wife is not just passionate about cricket but also very good at it, he decides to coach her and make her play for the national team. Not too long later, Mrs Mahi releases that Mr Mahi has his own selfish reasons to make her play cricket at the highest level. To know what happens later, you need to watch Mr And Mrs Mahi in theatres.

Mr And Mrs Mahi In Theatres

Mr And Mrs Mahi plays at a theatre near you from the 31st of May, 2024. Tickets for the movie can be booked now.

