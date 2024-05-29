After the release of Gunjan Saxena, Sharan Sharma and Janhvi Kapoor are reuniting on Mr & Mrs Mahi. Set against the backdrop of cricket, the film pairs Janhvi with Rajkummar Rao and is the first release of the Hindi Film Industry after the completion of IPL. The Karan Johar production is certified U by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run time of 2 hours and 19 minutes.

Mr & Mrs Mahi targets to release on 1000 screens in India

Mr & Mrs Mahi is being released by Zee Studios all across and the makers are going ahead with a tight release for the feature film in India. According to early trends, the release for Mr & Mrs Mahi is expected to be on approximately 1000 screens in India. The makers have gone ahead with a platform release to start with focusing on the multiplexes to create the pent-up demand for the film among the audiences.

The film is releasing on Cinema Lovers Day, which means that the tickets are priced at Rs 99 all across the multiplex chains in India. The restrictive pricing will boost the opening day biz of Mr & Mrs Mahi, however, it's going to be about the trend of the film post the opening day benefit. As on Wednesday at 3 PM, Mr & Mrs Mahi has sold 27,600 tickets in the top three national chains, PVRInox and Cinepolis.

Mr & Mrs Mahi expected to open around the Rs 5 crore mark

The Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao film will be targeting to hit 1 lakh ticket sales by the end of Thursday. While this is much higher than all the mid-scale releases in the post-covid world, the boost has come primarily due to Cinema Lovers Day. The other films which released with a price cap of Rs 99 include Article 370, Crakk, and Chip. The aforementioned films sold 1.25 Lakh, 58K and 1.25 Lakh tickets respectively. The cherry on top of Mahi will be to sell tickets similar to Article 370 and Chup.

The plus for Mahi lies in the fact that the film will be sampled to a wider section of audience on the opening day, as cheap pricing will attract bigger footfalls. If the talk is positive, the multiplier effect should push the film in the long run. The advance booking trend, coupled with release size indicates a start in the vicinity of Rs 4.00 to 5.00 crore, and it’s on the film to build on from this good opening. With normal pricing, the first-day biz would have probably been in the same range as Srikanth/ maginally higher, and the hope now is to find a reception that’s similar to Srikanth.

The target for Mr & Mrs Mahi will be to score a Saturday similar to Friday and then show a marginal jump on Sunday before settling in at a certain number around the Rs 1.75 crore mark on the make-or-break Monday.

