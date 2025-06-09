Housefull 5 Day 4 India Box Office: Akshay Kumar led cruise-comedy holds its fortress on working Monday; Nets Rs 11.50 crore

Housefull 5 led by Akshay Kumar and co-starring Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Bajwa, Jacqueline Fernandez and others held well on working Monday in India, netting Rs 11-12 crore. After a good weekend of Rs 79.25 crore, the 4 day total of Housefull 5 stands at Rs 90.75 crore. The film is likely to cross Rs 100 crore net, late on day 5 or early on day 6.

Housefull 5 looks to continue the success streak of the Housefull franchise. Whether it also continues the hit streak is to be seen. To be in contention to be a hit, the movie needs to hold even stronger over the next couple of weeks and that won't be easy.

Regardless, Akshay Kumar's brute force at the box office was visible for the first time since Sooryavanshi. After the release of Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar perhaps witnessed his worst theatrical phase, where even the high on content films didn't get desired box office rewards. It is hoped that his strong initial pull is seen in the months to follow, in exciting upcoming movies like Jolly LLB 3, Welcome To The Jungle and more.

The Day Wise Net India Box Office Collections Of Housefull 5 Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 22 crore 2 Rs 28.25 crore 3 Rs 29 crore 4 Rs 11.50 crore Total Rs 90.75 crore in 4 days

Housefull 5 is among the better performing Akshay Kumar movies internationally. After becoming his biggest weekend opener, the movie looks to end up doing roughly USD 7.5-8 million (Rs 65 to 70 crore gross). This sets the stage well for the movie to hit Rs 300 crore worldwide in the full run.

The movie needs to gross atleast Rs 325 crore worldwide to be considered as a film that can be accredited as a hit. We have arrived to a number in the Rs 325-350 crore vicinity given the film's heavy budget and the fact that it is a film from the very successful Housefull franchise.

Housefull 5 plays in theatres now. Have you watched the madcap comedy? If yes, which version of the movie did you watch? A or B?

