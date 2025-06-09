Housefull 5 Day 4 India Box Office Trends: Akshay Kumar starrer looks to net in double digits on 1st Monday

Housefull 5 starring Akshay Kumar in a titular role and directed by Tarun Mansukhani enjoyed a good opening weekend at the Indian box office, netting Rs 79 crore in 3 days. The film opened to Rs 22 crore on day 1, grew by around 30 percent on day 2 (Bakri Eid) to net Rs 28.5 crore and then grew further on Sunday to add Rs 29.50 crore. The Monday trends of Housefull 5 look promising, setting it up well for the days to follow.

Housefull 5, based on early trends, is holding well. The Monday drop, from the opening day, looks to be in the 50 percent range. This means that it is likely that Housefull 5 will add around Rs 11 crore on Monday, to take the 4 day total to around Rs 90 crore net. There is a slight spillover demand of the movie from the weekend and that is reflecting in the Monday trends. The performance of the movie over the days to follow shall be very critical since they will help gauge the film's acceptance.

The bookings for Housefull 5 have not opened for Tuesday in the PVRInox chain, perhaps because the producers and the top executives of the movie chain are discussing whether to go ahead with the 'Blockbuster Tuesday' offer where tickets are available at Rs 99 to 149 in standard versions, or to stick with the same rates as on Monday. In the past Raid 2 opted out of the 'Blockbuster Tuesday' scheme in the first week and it is to be seen if Housefull 5 does the same.

Regardless, Housefull 5 is in contention to be Akshay Kumar's highest grossing film in the post-pandemic world, as a lead actor. Currently, the actor's highest grossing film post-pandemic is Sooryavanshi with Rs 196 crore net. His highest grossing movie of all time is Housefull 4 with Rs 205.50 crore.

It must be noted that Housefull 5 has made a splash at the international box office, grossing Rs 36.50 crore (USD 4.25m) in its 3 day opening weekend. It targets a final number in the Rs 65 crore gross range as things stand for the film.

Housefull 5 plays in theatres now. Have you watched the madcap comedy? If yes, which version of the movie did you watch? A or B?

