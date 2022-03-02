The impact on an SRK fan after watching Pathaan Title Teaser

There were rumours in the trade that some big movie announcement was scheduled to take place in March. The excitement level was very high, although it was not known of which film's it was going to be. But, today morning, it became almost clear that it was indeed the announcement we have all been waiting for, for a really long time. PATHAAN- The Shah Rukh Khan fronted actioner with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, directed by Sidharth Anand.

As the clock struck 11:30 am, we were graced with the announcement video of the biggest upcoming Bollywood film. I couldn’t believe my eyes. I went all numb seeing SRK’s notification on Twitter. I clicked on the profile and what I saw was 1 minute of absolute carnage, with me as a viewer being tempted enough to be watching block shows of this action thriller whenever it releases. Everything felt right about it and SRK’s voice with a heavy baritone really sealed the deal for me as a fan.

Pathaan releases on the 25th of January, 2023 which is a good 10 months away. The date feels right and now, it is over to the movie to captivate its audiences, especially SRK stans who have been waiting for literally half a decade to see him act again. The last official movie announcement for an SRK film came way back in August 2016 and after 5 and a half years of a long wait, finally, comes a big movie announcement we can all be excited about.





The film is set to take record initials, provided it releases solo, which I would like to believe will happen. The film doesn’t mark the comeback of SRK on the big screen but marks his glorious return to the throne he left 5 years back. The sabbatical he took has worked well for him as he looks fresh and hungry for another long decade of global domination.

Start saving your bucks for this family entertainer, early next year!

