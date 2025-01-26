Republic Day India Box Office Special: 5 Super-Hit Bollywood movies with patriotic themes; Chak De!! India and more
On the occasion of Republic Day 2025, let's take a look at the box office performances of five successful movies in Bollywood. The list includes Chak De! India, Dangal, and more.
India celebrates 76th Republic Day today. As the nation oozes pride on the occasion, Pinkvilla is here to present five Bollywood movies which explored the patriotic theme through their interesting storylines. We have grown up watching many cinematic representations of expressing patriotism for the nation and successful movies like Chak De India and Dangal are some of them.
Lookback To Box Office Performances Of Chak De India, Dangal And More
1. Chak De! India
Directed by Shimit Amin, Chak De! India emerged as a superhit movie at the box office. Headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, the 2007 sports movie earned Rs 66.5 crore net during its release. In the film, SRK played the coach of Indian national women's hockey team.
2. Dangal
Starring Aamir Khan as Mahavir Singh Phogat, Dangal remained India's highest grosser for seven years, until Pathaan broke the record in 2023. Nitesh Tiwari's directorial collected Rs 374.5 crore net in India while securing an all-time blockbuster fate. The 2016 biographical film featured Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra as Indian wrestlers, Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat respectively. With Rs 1910 crore earnings, Dangal is the highest grossing Indian film worldwide.
3. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the biographical film based on the life of India's late legendary field athlete, Milkha Singh, secured a superhit tag during its release. Farhan Akhtar-starrer recorded Rs 109.25 crore as its lifetime collection in India.
4. Border
Set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Border was an all-time blockbuster during its release. Featuring an ensemble star cast including Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, and others, the 1997 epic war film fetched Rs 39.5 crore.
5. Mission Mangal
Helmed by Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangal minted Rs 192.75 crore in India and emerged as a superhit at the box office. The film was loosely based on the life of scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who contributed to Mangalyaan. The multi-starrer featured Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, and others.
|Movies
|Net Collections In India
|Verdict
|Chak De! India
|Rs 66.5 crore
|Superhit
|Dangal
|Rs 374.5 crore
|All-Time Blockbuster
|Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
|Rs 109.25 crore
|Superhit
|Border
|Rs 39.5 crore
|All-Time Blockbuster
|Mission Mangal
|Rs 192.75 crore
|Superhit
Pinkvilla wishes you, Happy Republic Day!
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar's Sky Force to release on Republic Day; Trailer blasts on Christmas