Jaat Box Office Early Estimates Day 10: Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda's film eyes roughly Rs 3.25 crore on 2nd Saturday

Jaat Box Office Early Estimates Day 10: Pinkvilla is here to present the box office update of Jaat. Led by Sunny Deol, the massy actioner has been performing on a decent note since its release. Gopichand Malineni's directorial venture, which also features Randeep Hooda in a crucial role, looks to add around Rs 3.25 crore to its business today.

Jaat, which is co-produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, has observed a drop on the second Saturday at the box office. Early estimates suggest that Sunny Deol-led actioner will collect in the range of Rs 3.25 crore net business on the tenth day.

So far, Jaat fetched Rs 63.35 crore net in the last nine days. The cume collection of the movie will end up being a little under Rs 67 crore today. Distributed by AA Films and Zee Studios, the action entertainer should grow big on the second Sunday, as is the case with most mass oriented films.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol and the Jaat team has already announced the sequel to the action-packed movie, Jaat 2. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, director Gopichand Malineni revealed an important update about the second part. The filmmaker shared that the script of the sequel will take time. He added that Jaat 2 will have more action, emotion, and entertainment than Jaat. The upcoming film will also feature the family angle of Deol's character.

Coming back to Jaat's box office performance, it is currently competing with the new release, Kesari Chapter 2. Also starring Vineet Kumar Singh, Regina Cassandra, and Saiyami Kher, the courtroom drama has performed reasonably in two days of its theatrical run.

Jaat is Sunny Deol's second biggest movie after Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, purely based on the projected final net Hindi collections. Released in 2023, the Gadar sequel was an all-time blockbuster.

