Box Office: Top factors that can work for Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda’s action biggie Jaat to perform well

April 10 marks the release of the upcoming film, Jaat. Starring Sunny Deol, the action thriller will be his first pan-Indian movie which is also targetting South audiences. Randeep Hooda is cast as the antagonist in this entertainer. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, it also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Regina Cassandra, Ramya Krishnan, and others. Let's analyze the top factors that can push its box office game.

Factors That Can Work For Jaat To Perform Well

1. The star power of Sunny Deol

After solidifying his star power with the blockbuster success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol will treat his fans to his new avatar in Jaat. The film is expected to attract audiences with his powerful screen presence. Also, the celebrated actor is making his theatrical comeback after two years.

2. Its connection with Pushpa 2

Jaat is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the production house which backed all-time blockbuster, Pushpa 2: The Rule last year. Going by the phenomenal run of the 2024 Telugu movie, Sunny Deol's headliner is also expected to be a successful venture.

3. High octane action sequences and chest-thumping dialogues

Jaat boasts of high-octane action scenes and promises to bring loud cheer in cinema halls. After handpump and wheel, Sunny will now lift pillars, fan and what not. The film also features hard-hitting dialogues with special mention to the new version of Sunny Deol's iconic line from Gadar. With "dhai kilo ka haath", he is all set to show his power to South this time.

Advertisement

4. Impactful trailer with gripping narrative

The makers of Jaat recently unveiled its trailer and it has received positive response among cinephiles. It is currently trending on second position on YouTube. The trailer has several elements to bring respectable footfalls including gripping narrative with doses of drama, thrills, emotions. It also features strong background score, jaw-dropping action sequences, epic rivalry, dialogue-baazi and more.

5. Sunny Deol's face-off with Randeep Hooda

Sunny Deol will have a face-off with Randeep Hooda for the first time. Fans are excited to watch Deol smashing the screens while fighting a battle with Hooda who is bringing his intensity to the role at best.

Moreover, the release of Jaat coincides with Mahavir Jayanti festival. The four-day opening weekend is expected to be good, thanks to the holiday. Are you excited to watch Jaat in theaters? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.