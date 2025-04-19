Jaat 2: Sunny Deol’s family angle to be explored in sequel; director Gopichandh Malineni promises ‘more entertainment’

Sunny Deol starrer Jaat was released in cinemas on April 10, 2025. Just a few days later, the actor officially announced the sequel to the action-packed film. Now, director Gopichandh Malineni has opened up about what the audience can expect from it. He revealed that Sunny’s family angle will be explored and promised ‘more entertainment’ with Jaat 2.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, director Gopichandh Malineni was asked if the script of Jaat 2 was ready. In response, he shared that it would take time. “However, it’ll have more action, more emotion, and more entertainment than Jaat,” he stated.

The filmmaker further revealed, “This time, we’ll also have the family angle.” Malineni said that they would show Sunny Deol’s family in the next part and hoped that the audience would find it interesting.

During the conversation, he also disclosed that Jaat 2 would only start in 2026.

Earlier, Sunny Deol took to Instagram and shared the official announcement of Jaat 2. It was a poster featuring the film’s title along with the names of the cast and crew. In the caption, he wrote, “#Jaat on to a New Mission! #Jaat2.”

Have a look at Jaat 2’s announcement!

Earlier, during Pinkvilla’s masterclass, Sunny Deol was asked about the possibility of a Jaat sequel. He replied, “And definitely ek picture chalegi aur woh character logon ko accha lagega and jo cheezein pasand aayi tabhi uska part 2 banta hai nahi toh nahi ban sakta (And definitely if a movie will be a hit and people will like that character and only if they like the things, then its part 2 can be made, otherwise it cannot be made).”

Advertisement

Coming to Jaat, the film showcased Sunny Deol in a massy avatar as he faced off against Randeep Hooda, who played the role of the antagonist. The cast also included Vineet Kumar Singh, Regena Cassandrra, Saiyami Kher, Swaroopa Ghosh, and more.

The movie was produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers and TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory.

Are you excited for Jaat 2? Sunny Deol starrer Jaat's sequel has been announced. Let us know if you're looking forward to it. Yes No

ALSO READ: Piku: Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Irrfan Khan starrer’s fans to get special treat on its 10th anniversary; find out