Jaat Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 10: Sunny Deol-starrer maintains steady performance in afternoon despite facing new competition

Jaat Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 10: Jaat, which has brought Sunny Deol in a massy avatar, entered the box office on April 10, 2025. Deol's movie marks Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni's directorial debut in Bollywood. Also starring Randeep Hooda and Regina Cassandra, the latest action drama has moved past Good Friday. Jaat has maintained a steady performance amid its new competition.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat has been running in theaters for 10 days. The net collection of the Sunny Deol-starrer stood at Rs 63.85 crore in the last nine days. Now, as per midday trends, the action drama is continuing to run on a steady note in the afternoon.

It is locking horns with the new competition, Kesari Chapter 2, which has earned Rs 7 crore on its opening day.

Backed under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, People Media Factory, and Zee Studios, Jaat is expected to collect in the range of around Rs 4.25 crore to Rs 4.5 crore on the 10th day at the box office.

The total earnings of the action drama will come to around approximately Rs 68 crore today. It will cross the Rs 70 crore mark on the first Sunday.

Amidst its theatrical run, the makers of Jaat have removed a specific scene from the movie with an immediate effect. Director Gopichand Malineni released a statement while issuing an apology on social media to those whose "beliefs have been hurt." For the uninitiated, the sequence allegedly hurt the religious sentiments of a certain community.

Jaat takes you on the journey of Sunny Deol's character, Baldev Pratap Singh, a mysterious passenger who fights a battle with a laborer-turned-ruthless criminal, Ranatunga, while demanding an apology. Randeep Hooda plays the antagonist, Ranatunga.

The film also features Vineet Kumar Singh, Ramya Krishnan, and Saiyami Kher in key roles.

Jaat in theaters

Jaat is running in theaters near you.

