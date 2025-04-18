Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan's movie nets Rs 7 crore; hopes for good weekend

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, has set foot in cinemas on April 18, 2025. Based on the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the courtroom drama marks the spiritual sequel to Kesari (2019). Kesari 2 has finished its first day with a decent opening, much thanks to the Good Friday holiday.

Backed under the banner of Dharma Productions, Kesari 2 has earned Rs 6.75-7.25 crore on the first day of its release. The legal drama, which chronicles the "untold story" of C Sankaran Nair, has received positive word of mouth among cinephiles.

Kesari Chapter 2 is an A-rated movie with an approved run time of 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Day Net India Collection Day 1 Rs 7 crore

Packed with gripping narrative and strong word of mouth, Kesari Chapter 2 has the potential to perform better in the opening weekend. The film is based on the book titled The Case That Shook The Empire. Karan Johar has reportedly claimed it to be one of his best films.

Kesari Chapter 2 is now enjoying its solo release. It was earlier clashing with The Bhootnii, which has postponed its release date to May 1.

It is noteworthy that Akshay Kumar's last release, Sky Force, opened at Rs 13.75 crore during its theatrical run. Speaking of the original movie, Kesari, it earned Rs 20.5 crore net on the opening day at the box office, coinciding with Holi.

Kesari Chapter 2 is the second movie of Akshay Kumar, which has been released in 2025. Akshay was previously seen in Sky Force. After the courtroom drama, the superstar has three upcoming movies, Housefull 5, Jolly LLB 3, and Welcome To The Jungle, to be released this year.

Kesari Chapter 2 in theaters

Kesari Chapter 2 is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday's movie yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

